Ajay Popoff of Lit talks about ‘YEAH YEAH YEAH’ single, and ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ being certified double platinum

Lit. Photo Credit: Will Steven

Ajay Popoff of the rock band Lit chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their new single “YEAH YEAH YEAH” and their double-platinum award for their classic single “My Own Worst Enemy.”

New single

On his new single “YEAH YEAH YEAH,” Popoff said, “My brother and I are in Nashville and we started talking about new Lit music and how to approach it. We had been writing a lot of country songs and we decided to hone in on what our headspace was in the late ’90s. We decided to consciously put ourselves back in that place, and we started collaborating with some of our peers from that time, and it really didn’t take long to get right back to where we were, it was a lot easier than we expected.”

“This was one of the first songs from that new batch. We wrote it with some of our co-producers and co-writers of this record. It has great energy for the rediscovery of that old sound with an element of new school production ideas,” Popoff added.

The band is currently in the studio working on their next rock musical effort, which is slated for a spring 2022 release. ‘This is probably our best body of work yet,” he said. “We are really proud of it.”

“YEAH YEAH YEAH” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

‘My Own Worst Enemy’

Their signature song “My Own Worst Enemy” is more relevant today than when it was first released. It has had over 200 million streams on Spotify, 44 million views on YouTube, and it was honored as the “Song of the Year” by both ASCAP and Billboard; moreover, it is the most broadcaster, covered, and karaoke’d rock tune over the last two decades. It stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock charts for 11 weeks, and it has been certified double platinum.

“It’s crazy the ride we had with this song,” he exclaimed. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving and we never get tired of playing it live. That’s important to us and it’s good to hang a plaque on the wall but it’s about hearing how it has affected all of these people. To us, that is very satisfying.”

New podcast for the band

“My Own Worst Enemy, the Podcast” is available by clicking here. Their podcast, presented by Round Hill Music, explores the impact that this iconic track has had on music and pop culture and the enduring legacy of the band Lit. “Our fans have been giving us a lot of cool feedback for it since they are discovering new things about us and the song and how certain things played out. It lets them into the world of Lit,” he said.

Conversations with the band and musical peers include Butch Walker, Adrian Young of No Doubt, and Noodles from The Offspring, as well as label executives, radio hosts, professional songwriters, and musicologists, tell the story behind the seminal song that has been in constant rotation since its release in 1999.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Tastes like Gold.” “That really sums up how we feel,” he said. “Lit is back up and that’s super inspiring.”

He shared that he has a love and hate relationship with the digital age. He is fond of the fact that it makes his music accessible to more people but shared that he is old-school and he misses going to the record store and buying tanging copies of an album with artwork and liner notes.

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success means still being excited about playing music with my brothers. Success is still being able to hold it together all of these years and still high five at the end of the day.”

For the Lit fans, he concluded, “It has been a wild ride, hasn’t it? There have been lots of ups and downs and I can’t thank them enough for going on that ride with us and sticking by our side. We really appreciate that support.”

To learn more about Lit, visit their official website, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.