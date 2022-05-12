Aidan Quinn talks about his return to ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

Aidan Quinn in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.' Photo by Will Hart, NBC

Acclaimed actor Aidan Quinn chatted about his return to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and his episode airs tonight on NBC.

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

Quinn is reprising his role as Burton Lowe, where he is starring opposite Emmy award-winning actress Mariska Hargitay. “I am excited, it’s a juicy episode,” he hinted. “They gave me a lot of good things to do. It involves my character coming back to the show.”

“It was great to work with Mariska again,” he admitted. “Mariska was amazing and so much fun. My daughter, who is a lifelong fan of the show, got to be an extra in that episode with her roommate. They got to sit in the back of the diner when I was doing a scene with Mariska, which was great, so that was fun.”

Quinn praised the show’s writing team for writing him great material to work with, which really allowed him to sink his teeth in.

‘The American Guest’ on HBO Max

Quinn also spoke about the success of “The American Guest” miniseries on HBO Max, which was created and directed by Academy Award nominee Bruno Barreto.

On the success of that miniseries, he said, “That felt great. It is phenomenal that people can still stream it on HBO Max, and that people are still finding it. We are still trying to push for it because the people that watch it really love it.”

Quinn concluded about tonight’s episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “A lot of times the show is focused on victims and victims’ rights as it should be but this episode shows another side of someone that has done things that were wrong, and they wanted to turn their life around too, which is a good thing for all of us, especially when offenders can turn their lives around, so that’s what the struggle is about with my character in this episode.”

To learn more about actor Aidan Quinn, check out his IMDb page.