Adam Thomas Ziemba talks about the movie ‘One Fast Move’

Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move.' Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Child actor Adam Thomas Ziemba chatted about playing Leo in the film “One Fast Move.”

This movie was released globally on Friday, August 8th via Amazon Prime Video.

‘One Fast Move’ movie

The synopsis is: This is an action-adventure thrill ride about a young man Wes Neal (KJ Apa) down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father Dean Miller (Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer.

With the help of his small town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up.

On his experience in “One Fast Move,” Ziemba said, “It was good, I was only four so I thought were playing all the time.”

On portraying his character, Leo, Ziemba said, “Playing Leo was like playing myself and being myself. I think that was very easy.”

Working with the cast of actors

Ziemba opened up about working with such actors as KJ Apa, Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, and the rest of the cast. “KJ was so nice, he played with me and gave me toys,” he said.

“Maia was like one of my big sisters and she was so nice to me. Eric and Austin and Edward are so cool,” he added.

KJ Apa in ‘One Fast Move.’ Photo Credit: Frank Masi, Prime Video.

Motivations as an actor

On his motivations as an actor, he said, “I want to be in every movie and work with Adam Sandler.”

“We have the same name and he is so funny,” he said with a sweet laugh.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “Well, I think it’s cool because my mom and dad do everything for me, and all I have to do is be a kid.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he encouraged them to “not give up, be passionate, as well as to have fun!”

Superpower of choice

If Ziemba were to have any superpower, he revealed that he would “want to be Captain America and fight the bad guys.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Having fun, living life, and being happy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘One Fast Move’

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “One Fast Move,” “It has a lot of action and a love story and I’m in the middle. Yay!”

To learn more about actor Adam Thomas Ziemba, follow him on Instagram and check out him IMDb page.