Adam Senn talks about his new Lifetime movie, and regenerative agriculture

Actor Adam Senn. Photo Credit: Raul Esparza

Actor Adam Senn chatted about his new Lifetime film, and he expressed his love for environmental documentaries.

“A Cowboy Christmas Romance” will premiere on Saturday, December 9 on Lifetime. Jake Helgren directed from a screenplay by Sarah Drew.

The synopsis is: One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate “closer” Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she’d never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona.

Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family’s land, while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago.

Starring in the rom-com as Coby

“The new movie was great,” Senn exclaimed about being a part of this movie. “Honestly, the script by Sarah Drew was really good. Right off the bat, it had such good emotional content to it. The story as a whole is realistic, especially in trying to keep our family legacy alive even if it drowns us. It has a lot of truth to it.”

“It reminded me of home, and where I came from,” he admitted. Originally, I am from a little small town in East Texas. What drew me to the script was that I have personally dealt with the family drama about keeping the land in the family.”

“It takes a lot of work to keep land together and family together,” he added. “Sarah Drew is great; she is a huge talent.”

Working with Jana Kramer and Max Ehrich

On working with Jana Kramer and Max Ehrich, Senn said, “Jana is super sweet, I had seen her podcast before, and she is a talent. She memorized the hell out of all of her lines. I couldn’t have asked for anybody better to work with. She was very professional, and we had fun at the same time.”

“I also loved working with the director Jake Helgren, and Autumn Federici as a producer. We all became a little family,” he said.

“This was my first time meeting Max, and we definitely had many people in common. Max is super-talented, sweet, easygoing, and a gentleman,” he added.

Adam Senn: A fan of environmental documentaries

Senn shared that he is a fan of such documentaries as “Kiss the Ground” and “Common Ground,” both of which deal with regenerative agriculture and biodiversity.

“We are super-fans of that whole regenerative agriculture lifestyle,” he admitted. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Texas, and I always enjoy visiting one of my best friend’s ranches. These documentaries have inspired me so much. I also enjoy ‘Intelligent Trees’ and ‘Fantastic Fungi’.”

Senn’s superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “change everything to regenerative farming.” “I would love to speak to trees and plants,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Time to commit.”

Success

Senn defined the word success as “spending time with family and not chasing success in order to do so.” “I’ve reached success the more time I get to spend with family and friends,” he said.

To learn more about actor Adam Senn, follow him on Instagram.