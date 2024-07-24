Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho to make their Broadway debuts in ‘Cabaret’

Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho in 'Cabaret.' Photo Credit: Gina Manning

Grammy-nominated artist Adam Lambert and actress Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana” fame) will make their respective Broadway debuts as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” this fall.

A Tony award-winning musical, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” is being performed at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.

The show was directed by Rebecca Frecknall, and these performers will begin on Monday, September 16, for a limited engagement until the end of March of 2025.

Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, both of which scored Tony nominations for their performances in “Cabaret,” will depart the roles on Saturday, September 14th.

Lambert previously appeared in the North American touring production of “Wicked” and shortly after, he catapulted to stardom after being the runner-up winner of the eighth season of “American Idol.”

In addition to being a platinum-selling singer-songwriter, he appeared in the five-time Oscar-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Lambert has also fronted the iconic rock group Queen, where he has performed to stadiums across the world, along with Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Recently, Lambert released his latest solo EP “AFTERS.”

Cravalho is known for voicing the title character Moana in the popular Disney film, and she performed the hit song “How Far I’ll Go” with songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony.

Cravalho expressed that she is “thrilled” to join this production and to take over the orle of Sally Bowles.

Adam Lambert remarked, “Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway. With this production of ‘Cabaret,’ it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut.”

“The themes of this show have always resonated with me and given the current sociopolitical climate the world is in, feel eerily timely. Eddie and Gayle have been a dream pairing and I’m looking forward to working with Auli’i to create our own magic,” Lambert elaborated.

“It is thrilling to be able to sink my teeth into this important story and collaborate with the rest of the talented artists in the cast and crew,” Lambert added.

During their runs in “Cabaret,” Lambert and Cravalho will normally play seven shows each week.

To learn more about “Cabaret,” check out the musical’s official homepage.