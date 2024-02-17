Actor Adam Huss. Photo Courtesy of Adam Huss

Actors Adam Huss and Avery Kristen Pohl of “General Hospital” discuss their acting process.

Huss plays Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” while Pohl portrayed Esme Prince.

On Friday, February 16, both actors participated in a virtual fan event that was hosted by Coastal Entertainment.

The fans partook in a question and answer (Q&A) session with the actors, and a trivia session, where the actors shared some interesting facts and trivia about themselves.

On playing nefarious characters, Pohl remarked, “It is great, and a fun time to play a mean character because it allowed me to to step into another people’s shoes.”

Huss spoke about taking on the role of Nikolas Cassadine

On taking on the role of Nikolas Cassadine (that was originated by the late Tyler Christopher), he said, “I know I had big shoes to fill going in. I knew that going in. I wasn’t a huge fan of soap operas growing up, but I was very aware of the world of soap operas in magazines.”

“There was something that always drew me to Tyler Christopher and Jonathan Jackson. The character Nikolas was always on my radar, so I knew things about him, and I found things appealing about him,” Huss explained.

Huss continued, “I brought some of myself to the character but I also brought some of what Tyler did because he was Nikolas through and through. There is so much to pull from on YouTube for that backstory. I was really trying to infuse pieces of what Tyler did into my performance as I had time to do. That was very important to me,” he added.

Avery Kristen Pohl. Photo Credit: Peter Konerko Photography.

Pohl on working with Maura West

Pohl praised Maura West for being a “beautiful actress” who does incredible work, and she wears the greatest costumes.

Pohl revealed that when she was first called in for an in-person audition, she screen-tested with Eden McCoy, and she noted that she enjoys their “fun banter” on screen.

Both actors open up about their acting process

On her acting process, Pohl remarked, “My process constantly changes to be honest. It depends where I’m coming from that day. Some days, it is easier than others. Some days are a lot harder. It truly depends.”

“Some things are easy to relate to because the work that you are doing is sad, and other times you are supposed to break down sobbing,” she said.

Pohl continued, “When it is very depressing material, it is quite easy to dip into. Other times, I would have to sob in the middle of a comedy audition. I used to stress myself about it until I would cry depending on what the scene called for.”

“Other times, I would be in a more meditative state with it because soap operas have helped with the physical recall of turning on the waterworks that is a little bit separate from the emotional work, so it is a fun party trick now,” she elaborated.

“A lot of this took practice; it is like training a muscle. You would go to the gym and lift weights. It is about practicing that emotional recall, and being able to sink into it,” Pohl said.

“I totally resonate with a lot of things that Avery said,” Huss concurred. “I started meditating in 2020. It was hard for me to do those things at first because I am a very active person. I started doing that twice a day since 2020, and that has really helped me.”

“The more you get to do it, the more it’s accessible because you’ve worked that tool,” Huss added.

To learn more about Adam Huss, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on Avery Pohl, follow her on Instagram.