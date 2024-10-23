Ada Pasternak talks about her new single ‘I Wish I Never’

Ada Pasternak. Photo Credit: Milana Bartolotta

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ada Pasternak chatted about her new single “I Wish I Never.”

How did “I Wish I Never” come about?

I wrote this song a year ago when I was going through a really difficult breakup. I heard the song in my head and recorded it into my phone; Voice Memos.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Everything inspires my music. I write songs about my life. The good and the bad.

Why was “100 Days” so important to you?

I couldn’t help but write the song that day. After seeing the video with Hersh’s mom calling for the return of her son and the other hostages, the melody and lyrics just flowed through me.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

On one hand it’s a great time to be an artist, on the other hand it’s hard because everyone and their mother is putting out music.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

My advice would be to stay true to yourself no matter what. Make the music you want to make, dress the way you want to dress and be the person/artist you want to be.

Also, don’t do this career unless you’re absolutely obsessed with music and have no other choice.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with someday and why?

John Mayer because he’s my fav. Jacob Collier because he’s interesting and talented. There are others but those are the two off the top of my head.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

That’s a great question. To me it means being at peace and living your life with meaning/purpose.

Doing what you love with the people you love and making a comfortable living not having to worry about rent/bills/all the boring stuff.

Success means liking yourself and having people in your life who truly have your back. That’s rare these days.

What would you like to say to your fans about your new music?

I am so proud of the songwriter I’ve become and the artist I’m becoming.

I am thrilled to be releasing my new music. It’s healing and fun and everything in between. I truly hope people connect to the lyrics. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the Album when it’s out!

“I Wish I Never” is available on Spotify.

To learn more about Ada Pasternak, follow her on Instagram.