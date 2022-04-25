Connect with us

Actress Jessica Morris talks about her latest projects

Actress Jessica Morris chatted about her latest projects in the entertainment industry.

Jessica Muller
Actress Jessica Morris. Photo Credit: David Muller
Actress Jessica Morris. Photo Credit: David Muller

Actress Jessica Morris chatted about her latest projects in the entertainment industry.

On her latest ventures, Morris shared, “My most recent movie ‘Secret Lives of Housewives’ airs on May 15 on the Lifetime Movie Network. I play the lead role of a wife/mother with many secrets.”

“I also just wrapped two projects in which I play the lead characters. The working titles are ‘Her Bodyguard’ and ‘The Stranger.’ In ‘Her Bodyguard,’ I play an ex-model who now owns a sportswear company. In ‘The Stranger,’ I play a trophy wife who desperately tries to break free from her marriage. I’m also developing a few film concepts and writing a new thriller script with my boyfriend,” she elaborated.

On being a part of so many Lifetime films, she responded, “I am just grateful to keep working on female-driven thrillers that inspire women to take control of their lives.”

When asked which Lifetime films are her favorite, she said, “Obviously, the ones that I’m in are my favorite. I enjoy the films that my friends are in as well.”

Regarding her future plans, she noted, “I strive to live in the present.”

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be the following: “I would love to have the power to take people’s physical and emotional pain away.”

Morris opened up about life during the quarantine. “I found ways to continue working from home. The silver lining I see is how the quarantine allowed us all the time to reflect on our lives and reprioritize,” she said.

On her career-defining moments, she remarked, “I learn something new on every project, in every failure and every success. It’s all about the journey, and each moment of it has defined who I am today as an actress and a person.”

For her fans, Morris concluded, “I would like to thank everyone who watches my projects and supports my career. It means the world to me. Connecting with others is the whole point, and if my self-expression impacts another in even the slightest way, I feel that I have done my job.”

To learn more about actress Jessica Morris, follow her on Instagram.

