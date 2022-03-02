Actor, model, and athlete Kelsey Caesar opens up

Kelsey Caesar. Photo Courtesy of Ben Cope

Actor, model, and athlete Kelsey Caesar chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming horror film and future plans.

On the new horror movie, “B**** A**,” he said, “It is an honor to be a part of something that has never been done before in this genre. Granted, ‘BAD HAIR’ was an all-black cast in the horror genre as well, but this is in the slasher genre. B.A. as a movie is awesome! It truly is a great story of African American culture.”

He discussed his transition from track athlete to an actor. “Transitioning from a sports career to a more creative one was pretty easy for me because not many people knew that I was studying acting when I was in High School. It was tough to juggle both, and I definitely had to say no to things because of my track schedule, but I always had a connection to the entertainment world through being an athlete. The two worlds are connected,” he said.

Caesar shared that his regiment as an athlete has helped him in his acting career. “It has helped me incredibly. I’m actually very disciplined, because of my sports regime. I still work out, but not as intensely. I keep myself on a schedule as if I’m still running track, except it’s more directed towards my creativity. Staying healthy, mentally and physically, is still important. I keep that up in my routine by focusing on keeping as much balance in my life as possible,” he said.

On his future plans, he said, “My goal is to work on a series that impacts a generation like “Euphoria”, or “Insecure”! I’m crossing my fingers and putting in work in, in order to have that opportunity come across my manager’s desk soon. I also love Real Estate. I plan on building my real estate portfolio.”

Regarding his daily motivations, he said, “I am motivated by so many incredible people. However, it has to come from within. Honestly, I don’t think enough people talk about being self-motivated, it’s an accountability thing. You are your own best advocate. I want to get the best out of my life, wake up every day and be the best I can be. I hope that one day I can motivate others to strive to be better.”

On his definition of success, he said, “Success to me means that I have accomplished and sustained credibility, no matter what field it is in. All based on hard work, good fortune, and a great deal of determination.

He concluded about his new film, “B.A. will be one of its kind in cinema but hoping that more will follow. I urge people to see it and hope they can realize its unique story. What do I hope the audience gets out of it? The ride of their life, but more importantly, the anti-bullying message.”

To learn more about Kelsey Caesar, follow him on Instagram and his IMDb page.