Actor Mike Heslin of ‘Lioness’ dead at 30

Actor Mike Heslin. Photo Credit: Jason Shum

Actor Mike Heslin, who appeared in the TV series “Lioness,” has died on July 2, 2024, at the age of 30.

Heslin was also known for his work in “The Holiday Proposal Plan” and in the series “The Influencers.”

The news was announced on social media via a post from his husband, recording artist Scotty Dynamo.

Scotty Dynamo on Mike Heslin

Dynamo revealed that Heslin died from an “unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital.”

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Dynamo explained, and he praised his late husband for “carrying him through his multiple rounds of cancer.”

“No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner,” Dynamo acknowledged.

Dynamo continued, “Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor.”

Dynamo also shared that Heslin was an organ donor, who has given “the gift of life” to “four different families.”

“You were the most generous and giving person… I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel. Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you ‘forever and for always’,” Dynamo added.

Carolyn Miller on Mike Heslin

Long Island country artist Carolyn Miller remarked, ““To know him was to love him. It’s really that simple. Mike was the guy all the boys wanted to date. All the girls wished they could date. All the parents hoped their kid would date. A friend you could always count on and trust. Laugh with. Cry with. Dream with. Sing with. My best friend from college who made a huge impact on my life and so many others.”

“Boston Conservatory is a family and even if years go by, that bond can never be broken,” Miller said. “It’s so fitting that Mike’s final role was a super hero, saving eight lives via organ donation on July 2nd.”

“Mike has always been a super hero to all of us, and now he gets to be a real life one for so many others. Words can’t express the void he leaves behind and the pain of this loss. We will love you forever Mike,” Miller elaborated.

Mike Heslin chatted with Digital Journal back in January of 2021 about being a part of the series “The Influencers.”

To learn more about Mike Heslin and his filmography, check out his IMDb page and Instagram page.