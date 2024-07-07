Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Actor Mike Heslin of ‘Lioness’ dead at 30

Actor Mike Heslin, who appeared in the TV series “Lioness,” has died on July 2, 2024, at the age of 30.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Mike Heslin
Actor Mike Heslin. Photo Credit: Jason Shum
Actor Mike Heslin. Photo Credit: Jason Shum

Actor Mike Heslin, who appeared in the TV series “Lioness,” has died on July 2, 2024, at the age of 30.

Heslin was also known for his work in “The Holiday Proposal Plan” and in the series “The Influencers.”

The news was announced on social media via a post from his husband, recording artist Scotty Dynamo.

Scotty Dynamo on Mike Heslin

Dynamo revealed that Heslin died from an “unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital.”

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Dynamo explained, and he praised his late husband for “carrying him through his multiple rounds of cancer.”

“No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner,” Dynamo acknowledged.

Dynamo continued, “Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor.”

Dynamo also shared that Heslin was an organ donor, who has given “the gift of life” to “four different families.”

“You were the most generous and giving person… I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel. Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you ‘forever and for always’,” Dynamo added.

Carolyn Miller on Mike Heslin

Long Island country artist Carolyn Miller remarked, ““To know him was to love him. It’s really that simple. Mike was the guy all the boys wanted to date. All the girls wished they could date. All the parents hoped their kid would date. A friend you could always count on and trust. Laugh with. Cry with. Dream with. Sing with. My best friend from college who made a huge impact on my life and so many others.”

“Boston Conservatory is a family and even if years go by, that bond can never be broken,” Miller said. “It’s so fitting that Mike’s final role was a super hero, saving eight lives via organ donation on July 2nd.”

“Mike has always been a super hero to all of us, and now he gets to be a real life one for so many others. Words can’t express the void he leaves behind and the pain of this loss. We will love you forever Mike,” Miller elaborated.

Mike Heslin chatted with Digital Journal back in January of 2021 about being a part of the series “The Influencers.”

To learn more about Mike Heslin and his filmography, check out his IMDb page and Instagram page.

In this article:Actor, Artist, Carolyn Miller, Lioness, Mike Heslin, scotty dynamo, the holiday proposal plan, the influencers
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Cybercrime groups restructuring after major takedowns: experts

Cybercrime gangs are looking to rebuild with new tactics after global police operations this year made a huge dent in their activities.

19 hours ago
South Korean junior medics say medical reforms and the government's reaction to doctors' opposition will drive some of them out of the profession for good South Korean junior medics say medical reforms and the government's reaction to doctors' opposition will drive some of them out of the profession for good

Life

Engaged tone: Is time up for telemedicine?

As patients increasingly return to in-person medical visits, the U.S. healthcare system is beset with a new set of challenges.

3 mins ago
Tom Hopper and Emma Roberts in 'Space Cadet' Tom Hopper and Emma Roberts in 'Space Cadet'

Entertainment

Review: Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper shoot for the stars in ‘Space Cadet’ film

Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper star in the new comedy film "Space Cadet," which was released globally on July 4, 2024, via Amazon Prime...

22 hours ago
US President Joe Biden walks to speak with the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison US President Joe Biden walks to speak with the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison

World

Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

Post-debate polls have shown a widening deficit in Trump's favor, and at least four Democrats in Congress have called on Biden to step aside.

24 hours ago