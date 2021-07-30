Actor Jeremy Glazer talks about ‘Animal Kingdom,’ dream collaborations, and the digital age

Jeremy Glazer. Photo by Sean Marier

Actor Jeremy Glazer chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “Animal Kingdom,” as well as being an actor in the digital age of entertainment, and he revealed his dream collaboration choices in acting.

‘Animal Kingdom’

He opened up about his role in “Animal Kingdom,” where he played Blake. “It was awesome,” he admitted. “It’s a great show, very well-respected. To be directed by John Wells was incredible, he is a classy guy. He made us feel completely comfortable and safe.”

“Animal Kingdom” afforded Glazer the chance to work with actor Blake Cooper Griffin for the second time. “Blake is very smart and very sweet, and he supports great causes and gets great information out there,” he said. “I saw him at the audition where he was reading for my role and I was reading for mine. When he showed up at the table read, I saw that Blake Cooper Griffin was going to play my husband in ‘Animal Kingdom’. Ironically enough, my character on the show was named Blake. It all came together beautifully.”

“Working with Jake Weary was great too. He was so sweet and professional. He totally hung out with us on set. He was really different from his character. He made us feel that we are all very welcome,” he added.

Digital age of entertainment

On being an actor in the digital age, Glazer said, “I think it’s amazing because it gives us so many more opportunities not only for auditions but we have the chance to make our own content. Now, we get to learn the trade, make our own content, and put it out on digital platforms. We have more opportunities to write and direct our own material.”

Dream acting partners

Glazer listed Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci, Michael J. Fox, and Colin Firth, as his dream acting partners.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Growth.”

Other acting projects

Glazer also appears in the second episode of the sophomore season of “Special,” which just dropped on Netflix.

He served as a writer, producer, and actor on the multi-award-winning film “On The Ride,” which played in over 25 film festivals worldwide; moreover, he was an actor and producer on the mini-series “Hidden Canyons.”

In “Rust Creek,” which reached the Top 10 on Netflix in the U.S., he plays Nick Katz.

Glazer defined the word success as “being content with where I am at, but always having room to reach the next level.”

To learn more about actor and producer Jeremy Glazer, check out his official website, IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.