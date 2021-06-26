Actor and producer Enzo Zelocchi profiled in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Enzo Zelocchi. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Internationally recognized actor, producer, and social influencer Enzo Zelocchi was spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning television host. Zelocchi and Drake spoke about his journey in acting, his award-winning short film “My Little Princess,” and his latest venture, where he serves as CEO of A-Medicare. He is poised to become the next generation Elon Musk.

Zelocchi’s interview conversation with Drake may be seen below.

He continues to hone his craft, in an effort explore, foster, and develop his abilities as an actor and filmmaker. He resides in Southern California where his strong commitment is transforming his dreams into media marketing strategy, producing projects, and honoring his passion for acting and professional career.

