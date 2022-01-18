Actor and model Rainer Dawn talks about ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ film on Lifetime

Rainer Dawn. Photo Credit: Vinnie Cassidy

Rising actor and model Rainer Dawn chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring as Noah in “The Wrong Blind Date” film on Lifetime.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Rainer Dawn.

‘The Wrong Blind Date’

On being a part of this Lifetime movie, he said, “It was really exciting. This was my debut in acting in general. When I moved to Los Angeles, I didn’t know anything about the industry but I wanted to get into it. I was doing auditions, going to school, and I was working part-time. Then, I got the call from my agent that I got this role, and it was super exciting.”

“The whole project was awesome, and it was really inspiring to work with that cast and crew. I am amazed by how efficient they all are,” he added.

Dawn praised the cast of actors, which includes Vivica A. Fox, Meredith Thomas, Matthew Pohlkamp, Clark Moore, and Sofia Masson. “All of these actors were really nice and they really helped me get more comfortable and gain more confidence,” he said.

“It was a lot of fun. The director, David DeCoteau, made me feel at home. This was a warm environment to get my film debut started, and the movie was a fun experience to come along with,” he added.

Dawn was drawn to his character, Noah, for several reasons. “Noah is very relatable, and he and I are similar in real life: going to college for the first time and coming back to the hometown,” he admitted. “In a way, Noah allowed me to play myself. I feel the movie was well cast.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Dawn said, “The digital age helps bring more possibilities and opportunities, that’s one of my favorite things about it. Originally, I didn’t know what direction to go into, so I went into modeling, but I think I enjoy acting a lot more. There are a lot more avenues in it. I like the whole vibe of it more. I would like to pursue more acting in the future.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Dawn responded, “New Beginnings.” “This a new phase of my life,” he admitted.

Success

Dawn defined the word success as follows: “I think success has individual meanings to all of us. It could be a monetary standpoint but for me, it is being able to do something that I love, and especially surrounding yourself with people that you love as well, and with similar interests as you. The happiest times of my life have been when I was with people with shared interests as me.”

“Success is finding a point in your life when you are really satisfied and happy with the people around you,” he added.

To learn more about actor and model Rainer Dawn, follow him on Instagram.