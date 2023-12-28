Ace Nadjiwon talks about starring in ‘SkyMed’ on Paramount+

Ace Nadjiwon. Photo Credit: Heather Beckstead, Paramount+

Actor Aason “Ace” Nadjiwon chatted about starring in the series “SkyMed” on Paramount+, which will kick off it Season 2 on January 11, 2024.

‘SkyMed’ on Paramount+

The synopsis is: The young medics and pilots flying air ambulances in Northern Canada face all-new challenges and triumphs as SkyMed expands, throwing them into intense emergencies at work – and in their personal lives.

Facing new challenges on the job, they’ll all wrestle with what it really means to grow up – and whether they can grow together, or grow apart. “This show depicts real life, and it wants to show people what the North is all about,” he said.

“My experience on this show has been beautiful,” he admitted. “I really lucked out with the people that I get to work with, from the entire crew to the cast. Every single individual on that set is amazing. It felt like everybody was there for everybody. We were all a family and we were all there for a common purpose: to make a great show.”

“The whole experience was extremely rewarding and I feel very blessed,” he acknowledged. “We are very fortunate to have a show that is so well-written that we finished filming our second season, especially at a time of COVID and with the strikes that were going on earlier in the summer.”

Playing Bodie

Nadjiwon plays Captain Austen Bodie, a pilot who is romantically involved with Nurse Hayley Roberts (played by Natasha Calis). “I like that my character, Bodie, was very real,” he admitted. “Many people can relate to his situation. I feel like his journey and what he went through is very relatable. He was a foster kid and he doesn’t want that for his own kid.”

“Of course, he makes mistakes but by the end of Season 1, Bodie comes around to becoming the father he never had. I like the character in so many different ways from his cockiness to becoming grounded,” he explained.

“Even being a pilot behind the scenes was really cool because we had really good people there to answer every single question, who cared about getting everything right. Now, I really want to get my own pilot’s license because I have a whole new appreciation for this profession,” he added.

Ace Nadjiwon in ‘SkyMed.’ Photo Credit: Pief Weyman, Paramount+

Working with Natasha Calis

On working opposite Natasha Calis as the female lead of the show, he said, “Natasha is amazing. She is a really good friend of mine. Natasha is a seasoned actress, and she guided me on this new series. Honestly, she is a very giving and humble actress.”

‘Love in the Forest’

Nadjiwon also spoke about being in the rom-com movie “Love in the Forecast,” directed by Christie Will Wolf, which starred Christopher Russell and Cindy Busby. “It was fun,” he said. “Everybody, was super nice on that set.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “The Stars Aligned.” “I feel very fortunate,” he said. “Everything is falling into place.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “heal people.” “Healing people would be the best,” he exclaimed. “It breaks my heart to see people and kids suffering, so my superpower would be healing.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Nadjiwon said, “I like it. The digital age has given people more options and accessibility to watch their favorite shows. Streaming introduces your work to a much broader audience. It helps people find their niche.”

“At the same time, there is always a golden era of everything, where people wish they could go back and learn from, where it’s music, television, or film.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success means being happy and loving what you do.”

Closing thoughts on ‘SkyMed’

For his “SkyMed” fans, he concluded, “I can’t wait for people to see Season 2 of ‘SkyMed.’ Karolyn Carnie and Julie Puckrin wrote such an amazing script. Season 2 takes us on a whole new journey, and we will dive more into each character, and see where it goes.”

To learn more about actor Ace Nadjiwon, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.