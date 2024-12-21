Academy Award winner Diane Keaton talks about her new song, and what she loves the most about the holidays

Diane Keaton. Photo Credit: Jonas Myrin.

Academy Award winner Diane Keaton chatted about her holiday single “First Christmas,” and what she loves the most about the holidays.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Diane Keaton.

Throughout her illustrious career in the entertainment industry, which has spanned over five decades, Keaton has won an Academy Award (for “Best Actress” for “Annie Hall”), a BAFTA Film Award (for “Annie Hall”), and two Golden Globes; moreover, she earned nominations for a Tony Award and for two Emmy Awards.

Diane Keaton on ‘First Christmas,’ working with Carole Bayer Sager and Jonas Myrin

Her new holiday single “First Christmas” was produced by Jonas Myrin, who plays piano on it as well.

“I got lucky,” Keaton admitted. “My dear friend, Carole Bayer Sager, brought it to me, and once I heard it I knew I must record it. Why not? The song was written by Carole and also the ‘genius’ of Jonas Myrin.”

“It is exquisitely produced by Jonas and the words touch your soul so deeply,” Keaton said. “It was my honor to do this with Carole and Jonas. It gave me such joy.”

This journalist compared Keaton’s vocals on “First Christmas” to those of the late but great Karen Carpenter. “Being compared to Karen Carpenter’s voice is such an overwhelming compliment,” Keaton acknowledged.

Daily inspirations as a performer and storyteller

On her daily inspirations as a performer and storyteller, she responded, “I actually don’t see myself as either. I just am so dedicated to hearing people’s stories and I am truly interested in that.”

“I embrace the juxtaposition of life and all it has to offer. I see such beauty in life and this song touches so many people for a variety of reasons,” she noted.

“Everyone has their own story on why they relate….whether it is a loss of a family member, pet, or even a horrible ex-boyfriend or girlfriend,” she added.

Diane Keaton on what draws her to the holidays

Keaton is drawn to the holidays due to the unity aspect of it. “Holidays are about togetherness. That is my everything. It’s a time to reflect on those who we have lost and the loving memories of them but also a time of new beginnings as well,” she explained.

“Life is extraordinary. Family, friends, and loved ones…they all make up the fiber of my existence,” she exclaimed.

Diane Keaton. Photo Courtesy of Re: Think, Capitol CMG.

Diane Keaton on the digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Keaton said, “I have so much to learn. Fortunately, I have a son who is technically savvy so he comes to my rescue daily!”

Diane Keaton on success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “I think success is different for every person. For me, I guess it is simple words of encouragement.”

“I feel the love of my friends and family and that to me is my success,” she acknowledged.

“Everything else is an added perk. Kind words…that’s it… Spreading kind words and thoughts…now that is success for me,” she added.

Closing thoughts on her ‘First Christmas’ single

For her fans and listeners, she remarked, “I hope ‘First Christmas’ conjures up individual thoughts…maybe happy, sad, or even melancholy.”

“It makes you ‘feel.’ Sometimes grief and joy intertwine. It is just part of the trajectory of life. No matter what…you are never alone,” the Oscar winner concluded.

“First Christmas” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Track and field legend Wilma Rudolph once said: “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.” Diane Keaton is a woman that embodies this quote.

To learn more about Diane Keaton, follow her on Instagram.

