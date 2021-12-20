Aaron Tracy talks about his audio drama ’10 Days’

Aaron Tracy. Photo Courtesy of Aaron Tracy

Writer, producer, and director Aaron Tracy (Law & Order: SVU and The Coldest Case) chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming scripted audio drama “10 Days.”

Created, written, directed by Tracy, and executive produced by NBA legend Steve Nash, the ‘10 DAYS’ cast is led by Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Lamorne Morris (Woke, New Girl), Erinn Westbrook (Riverdale), and Jessica Hecht (Succession).

What was it like creating and directing ’10 Days’?

We went into production during the pandemic lockdown. Which offered a pretty unique set of challenges. For instance, actors weren’t able to record together. Each of our actors gave their performance alone in a studio, or sometimes from home. Often they had to set up in a bathroom or closet – wherever the best acoustics were. I directed the show from my kitchen table, on Zoom. The rest of our crew was spread out all over the place, joining in virtually. A very strange way to make a show. But totally safe. Which was the most important thing. And when so much TV and film was shut down, we found a way to actually make something. And ironically, the results are incredible. I’m positive it turned out better than if we’d made it during normal circumstances. I’m really proud of what we turned out.

The big upside of doing it the way we did was that we got to really drill down on each performance. We never would have had time for that if our actors were all together. Since we had each actor alone, we could spend as much time as we wanted to discuss their character, their motivations, their arc. We did lots of takes, not just on individual scenes, but on individual lines of dialogue. And when we put it all together, it sounds seamless. That is some serious movie magic. Er, podcast magic.

And I have to admit it was pretty great to direct a show from my kitchen table in Brooklyn. I missed not working in person with the cast and crew, but instead of flying to LA, staying in a hotel, renting a car, and fighting traffic to the production facility every morning, I got to walk fifteen feet from my bedroom to my kitchen, make a coffee, and start the day.

How does it feel to be a writer in the digital age? (with streaming being so prevalent)

Of all the crafts that go into making shows, I think scriptwriting is probably the least changed by evolving mediums. There are, of course, certain things writers can do differently on streaming platforms than on old-fashioned broadcast networks. The freedom from time constraints is great. And the encouragement to appeal to niche audiences is amazing, which is something you only get when you’re catering to subscribers rather than advertisers. It’s part of what’s led to the sophisticated storytelling on TV and in audio now. But the grinding task of handcuffing yourself to a chair, inventing and creating characters, and locating interesting intentions and obstacles for those characters, remains the same no matter the medium. Pretty sure it was exactly as tough for Ben Hecht and William Goldman as it is for Mike White and Amy Sherman-Palladino.

What is your advice for young and aspiring writers?

Reading a ton of scripts is the most important thing. Doesn’t even matter whether the scripts are any good. You learn just as much from a terrible script as from a classic. I encourage young writers to read scripts of movies and shows they haven’t seen, so that it’s harder to picture each moment, and the script doesn’t have that air of inevitably about it. Anyway, reading scripts is a much better way to learn the craft than following any how-to book. Young writers would be shocked at how many of their heroes started out as professional readers for studios.

Another great thing new writers can do is listen to screenwriting podcasts. There are so many great interviews shows out there. You can find brilliant, long-form craft conversations with almost any writer you can imagine. I find them incredibly helpful and inspiring. Not sure how to write a compelling antihero? Just listen to Aaron Sorkin talk about how he imagines his antiheroes making their cases to God for why they should be let into heaven. The good ones are like mini masterclasses. And these interviews also serve another really important function, which is that they dispel the magic. A lot of times you’ll read a screenplay, or see a show, and the structure will feel really mysterious. Hearing your favorite writer talk about how much she labored over the structure, tearing her hair out, suddenly makes it feel more achievable, and makes the writer feel less omniscient.

What motivates you each day?

This job requires a ton of self-motivation. Some writers are comfortable with that. Not me. I try to set up as many of my projects with producers as quickly as possible, so that I have someone breathing down my neck, asking where the pages are. I want to be held accountable. The shame that comes from holding up a project, or knowing your teammates are waiting is a great motivator. I also force myself to work banker hours. On days when I’m not in production, which are the overwhelming majority of them, I force myself into a weirdly rigorous schedule where almost every hour is accounted for. If I can get 5 or 6 hours of actual writing done, that’s an incredibly productive day.

What does the word success mean to you?

Early in my career, I was very results-oriented. How can you not be? But in this business, you inevitably get your heart broken because Hollywood just doesn’t ever quite work out the way you want it to. I had lunch with a hero of mine one afternoon who said he used to be very results-oriented too and was completely miserable. Which blew my mind because if this guy wasn’t happy with his results, then no one could be. After decades in the industry, he said he finally got to a place where he just enjoyed the process. So that’s what I strive for. And still, often fail at. But I really try to remind myself that it’s a privilege to get to wake up every day and write. Whether or not what you’re writing goes into production, or becomes a hit, just getting to write is a win in itself. When a project falls apart, it’s disappointing, but no longer earth-shattering.

What would you like to tell our readers about “10 Days”?

I’m incredibly excited for people to listen to 10 Days. It’s a show I’m really proud of. It’s the story of a young basketball player who gets a one-week tryout in the NBA. But you don’t have to love basketball to love the show. At its core, it’s an underdog story about someone who gets a very brief window to change his life for the better. Which feels pretty universal. Our lead actor told me it reminded him of coming up in Hollywood. I think lots of people will recognize themselves in our hero. And the show is a throwback to my favorite underdog sports movies, with an ending that’s hopefully very satisfying while also surprising.

And the performances in the show are extraordinary. Lamorne Morris, Erinn Westbrook, and Jessica Hecht will be familiar to listeners from TV shows like New Girl, Woke, Friends, Riverdale, and Breaking Bad. All of them are at the top of their game here. Each one just knocked it out of the park. And our lead, Glen Powell, was even better than I hoped for, considering I wrote the role with him in mind! Glen reminds me of an old-fashioned movie star from the 40s and 50s, which is what we really wanted for this role. He’s already a star, but with his talent, I’d be shocked if he’s not a household name in a few years.