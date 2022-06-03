Aaron LaCombe is ‘Breaking Ground’ with his new album

Aaron LaCombe. Photo Credit: Aaron LaCombe

Singer-songwriter Aaron Lacombe chatted about his new album “Breaking Ground.”

While talking with him, you really get the impression that singer and songwriter Aaron LaCombe is the epitome of cool, calm, and collected. Those traits certainly help when you’re on the road performing night after night.

By looking at LaCombe’s schedule, you’d think he’s got a team of agents keeping him booked solid. “We’ll get there, he said. ”But as of now, I’m booking a lot of these myself.”

We should also add that LaCombe is focused and disciplined, not only in how he approaches life but also in his approach to music. And for the last several months, he’s taken that discipline into the recording studio, where he and producer Chad Mauldin have been working on his new album “Breaking Ground”, which includes eight songs.

“The Laundry Song”, is a very upbeat first release of that album. It hits Spotify and other major streaming platforms on June 3rd. “A lot of time and energy went into this project, but we’re happy with the finished product. We think audiences will be as well.”

LaCombe, who is originally from Michigan, now resides in Kerrville, Texas. He’s been in the Lone Star State long enough that you can hear its influence in his writing. The album is a combination of Red Dirt and Americana. “You tend to write about what you know, but I’d like to think the lyrics are relatable, no matter where you’re from or where you’ve been,” he said.

It seems the gifted lyricist has been around long enough to know how to break new ground with his music. We talked with him recently to gain some insight into his method for telling great stories through his songs.

Aaron, how long did it take you to write and record this new album?

I don’t really write for an album specifically so that’s a difficult question to answer. I generally just write when I have something to say, and at a certain point, I’ll have enough songs where I know I can pick out eight or ten and have an album. Some of them will start to feel like they belong on the same album.

How did you come up with the title?

That happened after all the songs were recorded. I started hearing common themes in the songs and the song “breaking ground” just seemed to sum it all up nicely. This record was a big step out of my comfort zone, so the title worked well.

Is there an overall theme to the album?

To me “Breaking Ground” is about exploring things and places and thoughts that I hadn’t really given much attention to in the past. Trying new things and being ok with adjusting if they don’t work right away.

What kind of feedback have you gotten on the project so far?

I’m hearing that people are excited about the slight change in direction, and the fullness of the sound on this one. In the past, I’ve kept my recordings intentionally bare and exposed. I pretty much let the producer run loose on this one and people seem to love how deep and full it is.

Have you performed many of the new songs for audiences? If so, what’s been a fan favorite?

Most of them have been played live 100 times by now, and the obvious favorites are “Laundry Song” and “Fluorescent lights”. They both get big, but very different reactions.

What for you, makes for a successful live performance?

Connection with the audience… Some nights they are just absolutely picking up what I’m trying to lay down and I love that feeling. There’s nothing better.

How did you go about crafting your live show, meaning the way you connect with the audience?

My live show has evolved from a lot of experience. I don’t generally make set lists anymore because it seems insane to try to predict what kind of audience it’s going to be. I try to make it a custom experience every time based on the feedback I’m getting.

Let’s go back a bit. When did you realize you had a talent for music?

When I was in the fifth grade, they drug us all to the library, put headphones on us, and asked us to write down which of the two tones was higher or lower. I must have done well because they stuck a trumpet in my hand and I just practiced my butt off every night. A year or so later I started applying the same thing to the guitar, although in a much less formal way. It wasn’t until years later that I got up the guts to sing and I’m still working on that. I’m still working on it all honestly.

Who are your musical heroes and why?

It’s all those storytellers, most of them Texans, and many of them are gone. John Prine, Guy Clark, Townes, Willie, Lyle Lovett. And James Taylor represents the non-Texans. It’s 100 percent about the way they craft their language. Plain, but deep.

If you could look ahead a few years in this business, where do you want to see your career?

I play over a hundred shows a year with the idea that if I do that enough, and gather enough fans, I can play bigger rooms and just concentrate that connection into slightly fewer gigs. Being able to make a living like that is icing on the cake.

For more information on Aaron LaCombe, check out his official website.