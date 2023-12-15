A passive income stream for creatives? How neo-banking solves the sustainable income challenge

Photo courtesy of 1st Opus

Modern-day artists are still struggling to maintain consistent revenue streams. To feed their passion, they’re typically required to engage in other means of employment, limiting the time they can devote to their creative pursuits. Navigating the challenge of attaining a sustainable income has become a significant barrier to creativity itself.

Working creatives have a real need for a better solution to earn passive income, and when the market demands answers, an exceptional company is bound to provide. That’s where we find 1st Opus, catering to the needs of entertainers, influencers, artists and their fans and followers.

1st Opus is an entertainment brand, providing payment services through partners, and access to the entertainment lifestyle all in one. Creatives and their fans have been taking to the platform in waves, helping artists generate revenue. But how exactly does it work? Well, fans and followers can support their favorite artists by simply using the 1st Opus debit card whenever and wherever they shop, while earning rewards along the way.

Innovative services may come with doubt, but the credibility of US banking and payment partners, and the reputation of 1st Opus’ founders is leading clients to trust this new, high-quality caliber of service. Walter Afanasieff and Oleg Shmelev have solidified their positions as trusted icons within the entertainment industry and are utilizing their talents to support that of other emerging artists. Their collective perspective, experience, and expertise extend to the entire team, fostering a personalized connection with those using the platform. This has become a compelling reason for fast adoption in the eyes of the industry.

When we look at the entertainment industry as a whole, we can find insights that give us a clear picture of the benefits the platform provides. Artists are directly monetizing their popularity, and with a platform like 1st Opus, there’s finally a conveniently comprehensive way to do so. Having events and shows for fans and followers inevitably requires artists to rely on banking services, but they need innovative and forward-thinking ways to do so to stay ahead of the curve.

With 1st Opus, when fans use their FDIC-insured 1st Opus Debit Card, their favorite artists automatically earn income, while fans and followers also earn rewards. Whether they end up backstage, attend a special event, or have a dream entertainment experience, fans win the day when they choose to use their 1st Opus card.

Not to mention, fans can buy exclusive artist merchandise that’s actually fulfilled by 1st Opus, which is huge for both fans and artists. Overall, data suggests that this is a more effective option compared to other monetization options on the market. As an added benefit for the artist and entertainment world, 5% of 1st OPUS’ net profits are used to support and grow artist, creative, and entertainment communities, while fans essentially gain a membership card to an exclusive club in the entertainment world.

So, why would someone use a 1st Opus Visa card for all purchases? Well, because you get points — and those points translate directly to connecting with your favorite artist. In the end, everyday purchases end up rewarding the buyer in a more meaningful way. Instead of earning points on credit cards that are not used, people are opting for 1st Opus. All of this is done while helping their favorite artist make money so they can continue to produce inspirational creations. Fans and followers seamlessly transition from boring, traditional banking methods to the new style of banking creating an added benefit for their favorite artists.

According to trends and analyst predictions, approximately 60% of people no longer visit bank branches. Banks have fixed costs on locations, and savvy spenders are avoiding them altogether. 1st Opus is saving these costs and passing them along to their collaborative customers in an innovative effort that supports artistry with every purchase.

If you’re an artist looking to create a revenue stream, come to 1st Opus. If you’re a fan or follower looking for an easier way to stay connected to your favorite artist, it’s time to get your card. Monetize your audience, gain access to entertainment, lifestyle and payment services, and bank in the best way for you by checking out 1st Opus today.