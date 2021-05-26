Connect with us

‘A House Divided’ earns 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination

“A House Divided” has earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

'A House Divided.' Photo Courtesy of UMC.
“A House Divided” on UMC has earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The showrunners of this digital series are Dan Garcia and Mike Mayhall. Last year, Brad James was nominated for the “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series” Emmy Award for his portrayal of Cameran Sanders, Jr. in “A House Divided.” Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos spoke with Brad James about his Emmy nod for acting.

Actor Brad James
Actor Brad James. Photo Courtesy of Brad James, LLC.

The series has just been renewed for a fourth season. “A House Divided” is available for streaming by clicking here.

