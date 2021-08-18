A conversation with actor and model Myles Clohessy

Actor Myles Clohessy. Photo Courtesy of Myles Clohessy.

Actor and model Myles Clohessy chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, which include “The Bog,” and “Glow and Darkness,” as well as being an actor in the digital age.

“We are in pre-production for ‘The Bog,’ we shoot that in October, and I will be directing it,” he said. “We are filming it in Ireland, it’s crazy but fun.”

He enjoyed being a part of “Glow and Darkness,” a new television series in Spain where he is a cast member playing opposite Jane Seymour and Denise Richards. Clohessy plays the role of Playing Walter of Brienne, and he appears to be in most of the first 17 episodes about Medieval struggles between kings, emperors, sultans, and popes. “That was good,” he admitted. “It was awesome to shoot that in Spain but it was crazy since COVID was peaking back then.”

On being an actor and model in the digital age, he said, “It’s weird. It’s better for actors I think since there are more shows and more opportunities and more content. It’s good for me as a director to place my work on streaming services. I think the digital age has more pros than cons.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “You need to have a thick skin and believe in yourself when nobody else will. It is probably one of the hardest businesses since you get ‘nos’ 99 percent of the time, and that’s just a part of the business. A-listers even get rejections.”

If he were to do any track and field event, he revealed that he would run the 400 meters or the mile. “Back in the day, I set the school record in the 400 meters,” he said. “I should have done it in college, I did love track and field. Every time the Olympics come around, I would wish I would have stayed with it.”

He listed the butterfly as his personal favorite stroke in swimming. “I did the butterfly, and the IM even though the IM was torture when I did it,” he said.

Clohessy’s dream acting partners are Tom Hanks and Simone Ashley of “Bridgerton.” “I would love to direct Tom Hanks in a film because he is the best,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “It’s the Grind Period.”

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the fans. “I have a really strong support system with my friends and family, especially my dad and the people that support me on social media. I am very grateful for them,” he said.

Regarding his definition of the word success, Clohessy said, “Success means having full creative control over big projects.”

To learn more about actor and model Myles Clohessy, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.