‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is a commercial success on Netflix

'A California Christmas: City Lights.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix

The filmmakers and cast of “A California Christmas: City Lights” have a major reason to be proud. Their movie is the No. 1 Christmas film on Netflix this week.

It logged 22.8 million viewing hours in the first week, and it has reached the Top 10 list in 73 countries around the world.

The film earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It was directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino and written by Lauren Swickard.

The cast of “A California Christmas 2” features Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar, David Del Rio, Laura James, Raquel Dominguez, Amanda Detmer, Natalia Mann, and Noah James.

The trailer may be seen below.