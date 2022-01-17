90s Con to take place at the Hartford Convention Center this March

Nick Carter. Photo Credit: Patrick Dwyer

Fans of the ’90s are in for a treat. 90s Con 2022 will be taking place for three days in March of 2022 at the Hartford Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. These include March 11, 12, and 13, 2022. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

It will feature photograph opportunities, autograph sessions, as well as Question & Answer (Q&A) segments and panels with some of the biggest stars from the ’90s. Christy Carlson Romano will serve as this year’s official host, and she will be moderating the celebrity panels.

Actors

The line-up of this year’s stars will include Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, and Jenna Leigh Green, all of which are “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” alums.

In addition, brothers Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, and Andrew Lawrence are scheduled to attend. Fans of the classic sitcom “Family Matters” will be afforded the chance to enjoy Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, Kellie Williams, and Darius McCrary.

The same holds true for “Boy Meets World” fans and viewers, since such cast members as Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, and Will Friedle, are scheduled to attend.

Other actors include Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Christina Ricci, Lacey Chabert, and Neve Campbell of “Scream” fame.

Music stars

Some music stars will include TLC (T-Boz and Chilli), as well as Nick Carter and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, and Joey Fatone of NSYNC.

It is bound to be an event of sheer ’90s nostalgia. To learn more about 90s Con 2022, visit the official That’s 4 Entertainment website, and follow them on Instagram.