2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program’

Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Five women are nominated for the 2021 Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.” Who will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

The nominees are Carolyn Hennesy in “Studio City,” Alicia Leigh Willis in “The Bay,” Jodi Long in “Dash & Lily,” Tiffani Thiessen in “Alexa & Katie,” and Jacklyn Zeman in “The Bay.”

Who Will Win: Carolyn Hennesy reigns supreme in this category for her flawless portrayal of Gloria in “Studio City.” She was excellent in this role last year, and even better this year. Two rave performances in two years should equal one well-deserved Emmy Award.

As Digital Journal previously reported in February, watching Carolyn Hennesy in the new episodes of the first season of Studio City was equal in excellence to Meryl Streep’s performance in the comedy The Devil Wears Prada; moreover, it is like listening to ’70s rock music, and Hennesy is our Linda Ronstadt.

Spoiler: Jodi Long in “Dash & Lily.” (If there will be any surprises it will be Jodi Long for playing Mrs. Basil E in “Dash & Lily).