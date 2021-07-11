Connect with us

2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program’

Five men are vying for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program.” Who will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

Published

Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City'
Tristan Rogers in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'
The nominees in this category are Neil Crone for “Endlings” on Hulu, Cheyenne Jackson for “Julie and the Phantoms” on Netflix, Tristan Rogers for “Studio City” on Amazon Prime, as well as “The Bay” actors Mike Manning and Eric Nelsen on Popstar! TV.

Analysis: Tristan Rogers gave perhaps the greatest and most compelling performance of his acting career in the final episode of “Studio City” (Episode 11titled “Decisions”). It was gut-wrenching, sincere, powerful, and overall, a true acting masterclass. He had an excellent script to work with and he killed it. Two rave performances in two years by Tristan Rogers for the same series (“Studio City”) should equal Emmy No. 2.

If for any reason the Emmy doesn’t go to Tristan Rogers, Neil Crone should receive it for his heartfelt and sentimental performance as Mr. Leopold, the beloved foster father of four children in “Endlings.”

Who Will Win: Tristan Rogers for “Studio City.”

Spoiler: Neil Crone for “Endlings.”

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

