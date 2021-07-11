Connect with us

2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program’

Five programs are nominated for the “Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program” 2021 Daytime Emmy Award. Which one will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

Rekindling Christmas
'Rekindling Christmas.' Photo Courtesy of 'Rekindling Christmas'
The nominees are “Doomsday” on Vimeo, “Finding Love in Quarantine” on Pure Flix, “The Girl In Apartment 15” on Amazon Prime Video, “Rekindling Christmas” on Amazon Prime Video, and “Take My Heart” on YouTube.

Analysis: The most cohesive program from start to finish is “Rekindling Christmas” on Amazon Prime Video, and it should walk away with the award. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “heartwarming” and charming. James Ganiere did a great job with its direction, and Rebekah Ganiere wrote a solid script; moreover, the cast was impressive as a whole.

Its biggest competition will be “Finding Love in Quarantine” starring Emmy winner Eva LaRue.

Which Program Will Win: “Rekindling Christmas.”

Spoiler: “Finding Love in Quarantine”

