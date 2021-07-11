Connect with us

2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program’

Five ladies are nominated for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.” Who will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

Sarah Joy Brown
Sarah Joy Brown. Photo Courtesy of Sarah Joy Brown
The nominees are Sarah Joy Brown for “Studio City,” Midori Francis in “Dash & Lily,” Jade Harlow for “The Bay,” Sharon Lawrence for “The Gaze,” and Karrueche Tran for “The Bay.”

Analysis: Based on talent alone, the Emmy Award should go to Sarah Joy Brown. She killed it in “Studio City” both last year and this year. Two rave performances in two years should equate to a coveted Emmy Award.

After Brown was severely snubbed for a nomination in last year’s “Lead Actress” category, they ought to rectify it now with a win. Brown’s scenes opposite Tristan Rogers and Sean Kanan were exceptional and they showcased her powerhouse acting chops. In particular, in episode 11 of “Studio City” titled “Decisions,” Brown delivered an acting masterclass. She was Laura Linney-caliber good.

Her biggest competition will come from Midori Francis in “Dash & Lily.” That was a sweet and heartwarming holiday series on Netflix, and it will all come down to how much the Emmy voters enjoyed that romantic comedy on Netflix.

Who Will Win: Sarah Joy Brown for “Studio City.”

Spoiler: Midori Francis for “Dash & Lily.”

