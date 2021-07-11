Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program’

Six actors are vying for the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program.” Who will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

Published

Ronn Moss
Ronn Moss in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Ronn Moss in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Six actors are vying for the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program.” Who will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

The nominees are Wanda Sykes in “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles,” Anna Maria Horsford in “Studio City,” A Martinez in “The Bay,” Ronn Moss in “Studio City,” Andy Serkis in “The Letter for the King,” and Randy Wayne in “The Bay.”

Analysis: This category is bound to be a tight race between Ronn Moss and Anna Maria Horsford in “Studio City.” They both delivered great and unique acting performances in “Studio City,” and neither of them has ever won an Emmy for acting. That should be rectified this year. Ronn Moss was witty and clever, and he stole every scene he was in. Being a veteran daytime star for decades, he might have the slight edge for the win.

Who Will Win: Ronn Moss for “Studio City.”

Spoiler: Anna Maria Horsford for “Studio City.” If for any reason Ronn Moss doesn’t win this category, it should go to Anna Maria Horsford, who was also superb in the series.

Anna Maria Horsford in 'Studio City'
Anna Maria Horsford in ‘Studio City.’ Photo Courtesy of ‘Studio City’
In this article:Anna Maria Horsford, Daytime, Emmy, guest performer, Predictions, Ronn Moss, Studio City
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Does catching the common cold reduce COVID-19 symptoms?

Research suggests that the severity of COVID-19 is lower in people who recently contracted colds.

21 hours ago

Life

Charlottesville removes Confederate statue that sparked a deadly white supremacist rally

A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

20 hours ago
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties: KCNA Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties: KCNA

World

Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties: KCNA

Relations between Beijing and Pyongyang have fluctuated over the years, but the two sides have moved to strengthen their alliance since 2018 - Copyright...

15 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Forever Purge’ hits hard and close to home

‘The Forever Purge’ is the radicalization of an already extremist event by an organized group of Americans.

7 hours ago