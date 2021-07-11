2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: ‘Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program’

Ronn Moss in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Six actors are vying for the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program.” Who will win? Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos shares his prediction.

The nominees are Wanda Sykes in “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles,” Anna Maria Horsford in “Studio City,” A Martinez in “The Bay,” Ronn Moss in “Studio City,” Andy Serkis in “The Letter for the King,” and Randy Wayne in “The Bay.”

Analysis: This category is bound to be a tight race between Ronn Moss and Anna Maria Horsford in “Studio City.” They both delivered great and unique acting performances in “Studio City,” and neither of them has ever won an Emmy for acting. That should be rectified this year. Ronn Moss was witty and clever, and he stole every scene he was in. Being a veteran daytime star for decades, he might have the slight edge for the win.

Who Will Win: Ronn Moss for “Studio City.”

Spoiler: Anna Maria Horsford for “Studio City.” If for any reason Ronn Moss doesn’t win this category, it should go to Anna Maria Horsford, who was also superb in the series.