2021 Daytime Emmy Award predictions: Who will win?

Max Gail, Chad Duell, Eden McCoy, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, and Steve Burton of "General Hospital." Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

The 2021 Daytime Emmy nominees were revealed last week, and this journalist lists his predictions on who will take away the coveted Emmy trophy in each category.

‘Outstanding Drama Series‘

Nominees: “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital,” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Analysis: This award most likely is “General Hospital’s” to lose. The Alzheimer’s storyline was too good and powerful to be ignored.

Who Will Win: “General Hospital.”

Spoiler: “The Young and The Restles”

‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’

Nominees: Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and The Restless”), Genie Francis (“General Hospital”), Nancy Lee Grahn (“General Hospital”), Finola Hughes (“General Hospital”), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and The Beautiful”).

Analysis: Genie Francis gave some of the greatest performances of her career last year on “General Hospital,” and she has yet to win a “Lead Actress” Emmy Award despite being in the ABC daytime drama (on and off) for over four decades. Next year, it will most likely be Nancy Lee Grahn for her incredible 25th-anniversary episode.

Who Will Win: Genie Francis of “General Hospital”

Spoiler: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Who was snubbed for a nomination: None. Strong category as is.

‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’

Nominees: Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”), Steve Burton (“General Hospital”), Thorsten Kaye (“The Bold and The Beautiful”), Wally Kurth (“Days of Our Lives”), and Dominic Zamprogna (“General Hospital”).

Analysis: Maurice’s acting work with Max Gail in his final days was gut-wrenching, and their performances ran the gamut. Maurice should look forward to his third career “Lead Actor” Emmy win come June 25.

Who Will Win: Maurice Benard of “General Hospital”

Spoiler: Dominic Zamprogna of “General Hospital”

Who was snubbed for a nomination: Mark Grossman of “The Young and The Restless.”

‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series’

Nominees: Marla Adams (“The Young and The Restless”), Tamara Braun (“Days of Our Lives”), Carolyn Hennesy (“General Hospital”), Briana Henry (“General Hospital”), and Courtney Hope (“The Bold and The Beautiful”).

Analysis: Marla Adams nailed the Alzheimer’s storyline on “The Young and The Restless” and her final episode was remarkable. She has never won an Emmy Award in her illustrious career, and this would be the ultimate tribute to Marla Adams.

Who Will Win: Marla Adams of “The Young and The Restless”

Spoiler: Tamara Braun of “Days of Our Lives”

Who was snubbed for a nomination: Lisa LoCicero of “General Hospital”

‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series’

Nominees: Darin Brooks of “The Bold and The Beautiful,” Max Gail of “General Hospital,” Bryon James of “The Young and The Restless,” Jeff Kober of “General Hospital” and James Patrick Stuart of “General Hospital.”

Analysis: Max Gail was remarkable in his final scenes with Maurice Benard as he was succumbing to Alzheimer’s in his final days. Look for Max to collect his second Emmy trophy.

Who Will Win: Max Gail of “General Hospital”

Spoiler: Jeff Kober of ‘General Hospital’

Who was snubbed for a nomination: Matthew Atkinson in “The Bold and The Beautiful” (either for “Supporting or Lead,” whichever category he chose to submit)

‘Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series’

Nominees: Tahj Bellow (“General Hospital”), Victoria Konefal (“Days of Our Lives”), Alyvia Alyn Lind (“The Young and The Restless”), Katelyn MacMullen (“General Hospital”), and Sydney Mikayla (“General Hospital”)

Analysis: Sydney Mikayla’s scenes in “General Hospital” were exceptional last year, and she gave one of the strongest performances in this category. Equally noteworthy was Victoria Koneal in “Days of Our Lives.” Also, don’t count out Alyvia Alyn Lind of “The Young and The Restless.”

Who Will Win: Sydney Mikayla of “General Hospital”

Spoiler(s): Victoria Konefal of “Days of Our Lives” or Alyvia Alyn Lind of “The Young and The Restless”

Who was snubbed for a nomination: Eden McCoy and William Lipton of “General Hospital”

‘Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series’

Nominees: Kim Delaney (“General Hospital”), George DelHoyo (“Days of Our Lives”), Briana Lane (“General Hospital”), Cady McClain (“Days of Our Lives”), and Victoria Platt (“Days of Our Lives”).

Analysis: Kim Delaney took the role of Jackie Templeton that was introduced by Demi Moore in the early ’80s and made it her own. She deserved her nomination. This race is between Delaney and Cady McClain.

Who Will Win: Kim Delaney of “General Hospital”

Spoiler: Cady McClain of “Days Of Our Lives”

Who was snubbed for a nomination: Mike Manning of “Days of Our Lives”

‘Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series’

Nominees: “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “General Hospital,” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Analysis: The writing last year on “General Hospital,” especially with the Alzheimer’s storyline was solid. The same holds true for “The Young and The Restless” or “The Bold and The Beautiful.” Whoever wins will be deserving.

Who Will Win: “General Hospital”

Spoiler(s): “The Young and The Restless” or “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Who was snubbed for a nomination None, all of the well-written daytime dramas were accounted for. No oversight in this category despite it being a shorter one this year.

‘Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series’

Nominees: “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Analysis: The direction for “General Hospital” was superb this year once again, so this award is most likely theirs to lose.

Who Will Win: “General Hospital”

Spoiler: “The Young and The Restless”