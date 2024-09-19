Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators

YouTube beefed up tools for creators as it competes with streaming rivals such as Netflix on the biggest screen in most homes: the television.
AFP

Published

YouTube — © AFP Emmanuel DUNAND
YouTube — © AFP Emmanuel DUNAND

YouTube beefed up tools for creators on Wednesday as it competes with streaming rivals such as Netflix on the biggest screen in most homes: the television.

The Alphabet-owned video-sharing platform popular on computers, tablets and smartphones has been gaining audiences on televisions as “smart” TVs linked to the internet have become common.

YouTube’s subscription streaming service has also been gaining traction, offering live broadcasting on more than 100 channels, in partnership with existing networks.

“It’s the fastest-growing screen,” YouTube chief Neal Mohan said of televisions at a presentation to content creators in New York. “So, it is a very large surface for all of our creators.”

The new tools include ways to optimize content for display on large screens and offer the content in formats more akin to the TV norm of episodes and seasons.

People worldwide watch more than a billion hours of YouTube video daily on home televisions, Mohan added.

The number of creators who make their livings from YouTube has climbed about 30 percent during the past year, according to the company.

Streaming made “TV history” in July, accounting for 41.4 percent of total television viewing time in the United States, according to Nielsen.

YouTube became the first streaming platform to top a 10-percent share of that TV viewing time, with Netflix second at 8.4 percent, according to Nielsen.

To build on its momentum, YouTube will begin offering a “cinematic” version of creator videos, which will be optimized for viewing on TVs.

As YouTube rolls out tools to let video makers cater to binge viewers, market tracker Nielsen said viewing of streamed content in the United States hit a new high in July

As YouTube rolls out tools to let video makers cater to binge viewers, market tracker Nielsen said viewing of streamed content in the United States hit a new high in July – Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

YouTube also announced it will enable creators to organize content into episodes or seasons, a move designed to be more familiar to TV audiences.

Televisions let YouTube take advantage of the “binge-watching” phenomenon born of the on-demand content era, allowing viewers to devour episodes in rapid succession for long periods.

TV is also a more traditional way of viewing than smartphones, especially for older audiences accustomed to settling in to watch in their living rooms.

“It’s clear that our living room presence is growing across multiple demographics and ages,” YouTube product management director Thomas Kim said at a roundtable discussion with journalists.

Kim noted that he had heard from creators eager to make more TV-style shows for their audiences.

“We have seen some really great examples of creators who have made episodic content and have been very successful,” Kim said.

In this article:Internet, Technology, television, US, YouTube
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Where next? Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli Where next? Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli

Business

Fashion’s Game of Thrones as creative heads play musical chairs

Where next? Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli - Copyright AFP JULIEN DE ROSAIsabelle SCIAMMAWho will take over at Chanel and where will Pierpaolo Piccioli...

21 hours ago
Calum Scott Calum Scott

Entertainment

Review: Calum Scott performs at the 2024 Common Sense Media Awards in New York

On September 17th, British pop singer-songwriter Calum Scott performed at the 2024 Common Sense Media Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in...

17 hours ago
Plastic waste has become an environmental challenge across the world Plastic waste has become an environmental challenge across the world

Business

So where does the oceans’ plastic waste come from?

In the form of bottles, tyres, packaging and piping, millions of tonnes of plastic waste are dumped every year in the world's waterways.

14 hours ago
A replacement for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be chosen on October 1 A replacement for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be chosen on October 1

World

Japan to formally elect new prime minister on October 1

A replacement for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be chosen on October 1 - Copyright AFP/File ANTHONY WALLACEJapan’s new prime minister will be...

23 hours ago