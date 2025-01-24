Younger founders offer smarter exit plans than traditional private equity: Here’s how with spring street capital

Photo courtesy of Sanket Bhasin

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In a quiet corner of a bustling Silicon Valley café, a software entrepreneur sits alone, contemplating the future of the company he built from the ground up. The lines on his face tell a story of late nights, hard-won victories, and the weight of responsibility for his employees and customers.

As retirement approaches, he faces a daunting question: how can he ensure his life’s work continues to thrive without him at the helm? This scene, replicated across the technology field, represents a growing challenge in the world of business exits—one that Spring Street Capital is poised to address with a fresh perspective.

The succession dilemma

5.7 million firms currently exist in the U.S. with one or more employees, and within this population, over 183,000 firms have revenue between $7.5 and $30 million. Baby boomers (born between 1940 and 1965) own an estimated 2.34 million small businesses in the U.S., employing more than 25 million people. Most of these businesses are considerably profitable.

However, the recent data paints a stark picture of American small businesses’ succession crisis. A staggering 70% of business owners lack a concrete succession plan despite nearly one-third intending to transition ownership within the next five years. The urgency of this issue is further highlighted by the 26% of owners who have accelerated their transition plans due to economic pressures.

The stakes are exceptionally high for software company founders. These entrepreneurs have built successful businesses and cultivated unique company cultures and deep customer relationships. Unsurprisingly, 43% of owners prioritize preserving their company’s legacy and integrity over the selling price when considering a sale.

“The emotional investment in a software company goes beyond lines of code,” says Sanket Bhasin, founder of Spring Street Capital. “It’s about the people, the product vision, and the impact on customers’ businesses and lives. Traditional exit strategies often fail to account for these intangible, yet crucial, elements.”

How Spring Street Capital solves the problem

Change is inevitable, and this holds true in both life and business. Despite how successful a company or its leadership is, the moment for succession and transition eventually arrives. For Bhasin and Spring Street Capital, this moment should not be a time for stress and confusion but a moment of celebration and looking to the future. How can this be achieved?

Partnering with entrepreneurs like Sanket Bhasin, who have a history of successful business exits and were able to build again without starting from scratch. These entrepreneurs have experience in overseeing succession planning with deep founder empathy and are committed to maintaining the business’s legacy in exits.

It will also be strategic to work with acquisition companies like Spring Street Capital. Unlike large private equity firms or strategic buyers whose playbooks prioritize immediate returns, Spring Street Capital focuses on preserving the legacy and values of software companies that made them successful.

Spring Street Capital offers a fast and lucrative exit with an operating team with deep software aptitude, assuring long-term commitment to its employees, customers, and legacy. It also works on a flexible exit structure, depending on what is best for founders from a personal and tax perspective.

“We’re not just buying companies to rip apart and flip; we carry forward legacies,” Sanket Bhasin emphasizes. “We understand that this moment is not easy for the entrepreneurs who built them; uncertainties and what-ifs exist. However, our perspective is to act as stewards, certifying that the vision and culture that drove the company’s success continue to thrive under our leadership.”

A solution built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs – but it didn’t come easy

Behind Spring Street Capital’s outlook on software company acquisitions lies a story of frustration, resilience, and transformation. Bhasin has an impressive 18-year journey in the software industry, where he founded and sold two successful businesses. His experience extends beyond entrepreneurship to advising Fortune 500 executives on business building and growth strategy, helping them use their competitive advantages to create new businesses and products and capture new markets.

According to Bhasin, a miserable experience selling his own company led him to become the buyer we wish he could have sold to. He aspires to be one who values entrepreneurs and what they have built, keeps the process simple, and has the operational expertise to ensure companies, employees, and customers thrive long into the future.

His vision for Spring Street Capital emerged from his dream of creating a different kind of investment firm – one that fuses Silicon Valley’s innovation with Wall Street’s discipline and brings the creativity and expertise needed to scale software while focusing on long-term profitability and operational stability.

To bring these two worlds together, Bhasin boldly decided to leave Australia and pursue a larger mission in the U.S. His goal was to guide businesses through successful transitions. These transitions would go beyond merely buying companies. Instead, they would focus on preserving company culture while implementing operational frameworks for long-term growth.

However, this goal was easier said than done. Bhasin shares how he pitched his vision to various investors, especially those he admired, yet he faced rejection after rejection. In these difficult times, Bhasin found strength in an unexpected source—his former boxing coach, Sam Brizzi. Even while coaching Australia’s Olympic team in Paris, Brizzi took time to give Bhasin the mental fortitude needed to persevere.

Sanket Bhasin mentions, “That conversation got me off the canvas and back into the arena. I closed my fund a few weeks later. I’ve always been fortunate to have high-caliber coaches like Sam in my corner. Today, some of the best software executives and institutional investors in the world share my vision and have joined Sam in my corner.”

Bhasin’s unique combination of entrepreneurial success and corporate advisory experience gives him deep insight into what software founders need when transitioning their companies. He intimately understands the innovative mindset that built these businesses and the operational discipline required to scale them sustainably.

Bhasin shares, “We’ll spend up to $30M (USD) on our first acquisition, and I’m excited to give a software founder the exit I wished for when selling my companies.”

Redefining success in software acquisitions

Sanket Bhasin admits to the challenging nature of post-acquisition. Acquiring a software company is just the first step in a complex journey of growth. While there’s no universal blueprint for successful transitions, the founder shares his commitment to serving employees and customers and preserving the company and founder’s legacy.

He shares, “At Spring Street Capital, we believe there is a better way for software entrepreneurs to exit. Our privilege is to provide a sound financial outcome for the owner, take over day-to-day operations, and dedicate ourselves to serving their employees, customers, and legacy.”



