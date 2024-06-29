Ying and yang of AI bots: How the war on hiring is being fought

Current AI systems, designed to be honest, have developed a troubling skill for deception, from tricking human players in online games of world conquest to hiring humans to solve "prove you're not a robot" tests, a team of scientists argue - Copyright AFP/File OLIVIER MORIN

The use of artificial intelligence in assessing job applications and in the hiring processes overall is growing within human resource management circles. For its advocates, this technology is transforming the landscape for both applicants and employers.

In additio9n, AI is also aiding those pursing work. Job seekers are leveraging AI tools to craft cover letters, résumés, and even automate job applications, while employers are deploying AI to sift through the surge of applications.

Sara Gutierrez, Chief Science Officer at SHL, sees the use of AI in hiring as something that can be beneficial, but only when used the right way.

She explains to Digital Journal: “Given that skills-based hiring is the future, using AI to both assess and evaluate candidates (on the employer’s side) and to help candidates differentiate themselves more clearly can significantly improve the hiring process for everyone involved. The key lies in shifting the focus away from the “bot vs. bot” scenario and instead leveraging AI to deploy a powerful Talent Intelligence database.”

Therefore, the benefits of AI are potentially considerable. Citing some examples, Gutierrez says: “AI holds immense potential to revolutionize hiring by leveraging Talent Intelligence data, which provides a comprehensive understanding of candidate skills, experiences, and potential. This data is derived from diverse sources such as psychometric assessments, job performance metrics, and self-reported skill proficiencies.”

Furthermore, other insights can be drawn notes Gutierrez: “Talent Intelligence may also consider job market trends and economic conditions. Analysing such a rich dataset enables AI to generate powerful insights into a candidate’s fit for various roles, moving beyond traditional résumé-based evaluations.”

Gutierrez believes that with talent intelligence, AI in hiring can be important and ease the process. Here she indicates: “Utilizing Talent Intelligence data, AI can provide actionable insights that improve the hiring process for both sides. Employers can identify key skills and competencies that predict success in specific roles, leading to better hiring decisions.”

Tracing this to a concrete example, Gutierrez finds: “For instance, as detailed in the article, Salesforce successfully used AI to identify and hire former teachers for solution engineering roles by recognizing overlapping skills. This example illustrates how AI can uncover valuable talent pools that might otherwise be overlooked, matching candidates to roles based on core skills rather than traditional qualifications alone.”

Summarising the collective benefits, Gutierrez proposes: “By harnessing the power of AI and Talent Intelligence, both candidates and organizations stand to benefit significantly.”

And in another advantage she finds: “Candidates can be proactively recruited without having to apply, and organizations can access a wider pool of talent with specific information on what each candidate can offer. This approach promises to enhance the overall quality of hires and streamline the hiring process, making it more efficient and effective for everyone involved.”