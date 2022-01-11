Yerushalmi Law Firm’s injury needs appeals directly to the younger generation

Photo courtesy David Yerushalmi

Though personal injury cases have been incorrectly stereotyped to mainly serve those middle-aged and older, the younger crowd facing their own unexpected accidents and injuries are becoming more and more inclined to fight for personal justice in the courtroom. Spearheading this revolutionary charge is up-and-coming injury lawyer David Yerushalmi, who’s Yerushalmi Law Firm and Injury Needs has educated the youthful generation on their legal opportunities and helped them earn the compensation they deserve in the court of law.

Having established his practice in 2019, Injury Needs has quickly grown into one of the fastest growing firms across the United States thanks to Yerushalmi’s personal expertise and hands-on approach to each case he handles. With experience given to the attorney during his education at the nation’s top law schools and exclusive internship at the acclaimed Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College, Yerushalmi brings this high-end know-how to all of his clientele’s specific litigation needs, tailoring his methodology specific to every individual case.

His inherent fighter’s spirit has allowed Yerushalmi to acquire top results for his patrons, resulting in 90% of Yerushalmi cases ending in policy limits, earning clients the highest settlement available. As such, Yerushalmi Injury Needs has caught the attention of the population between the ages of 18 and 35, a burgeoning demographic that is coming into their own more and more with every passing year, encouraging them to join the battle for their merited reparations.

Though this youthful age range may be willfully ignorant about their potential winnings at trial, Yerushalmi helps educate this population about their innate litigation possibilities; with their whole lives ahead of them, the younger an injured person may be, the larger compensation they are more likely to receive, making court proceedings a no-brainer for those hurt at no fault of their own. Sitting firmly within this age group himself, Yerushalmi likewise provides something unrivaled by his attorney peers: relatability. Nurturing and guiding his clients through the otherwise confusing legal process, Yerushalmi’s clients can rest assured knowing their case resides with someone who can genuinely relate to their personal plights.

“I think that many attorneys are scared of the younger generation because of how often they may post on social media and the obvious negative effects that can have on a case,” said Yerushalmi. “However, we have been very successful educating insurance companies on how important social media is to careers, relationships and almost everything else and that even a 10% drop in posting can relate to income loss and be evidence of mental health issues related to the accident. We have been successful proving this with influencers and now even salon owners, real estate brokers and a host of other 18–35-year-olds that use social media on a daily basis and for work.”

By bridging the gap between Gen Z, Millennials, and the courtroom, it’s no surprise that Yerushalmi’s Injury Needs has become the go-to for young Americans across California, ensuring their cases — and subsequent outcomes — are in the best hands possible for optimal results.

