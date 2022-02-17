Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Yellen acknowledges ‘global fallout’ from any Russia sanctions

U.S. Janet Yellen says “global fallout” would be inevitable if the West moves ahead with the punishing, sanctions threatened against Russia.

Published

Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid
Moscow, Red Square. - © AFP BULENT KILIC
Moscow, Red Square. - © AFP BULENT KILIC
Heather SCOTT and Julie CHABANAS

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “global fallout” would be inevitable if the West moves ahead with the punishing, coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia, should it attack Ukraine.

If the penalties are imposed, “Of course, we want the largest cost to fall on Russia” Yellen said in an interview.

“But we recognize that there will be some global fallout from sanctions,” she told AFP.

With Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden continues to work with US allies on a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but has repeatedly warned Moscow of the dire consequences it will face if it moves against its neighbor.

The president “has made clear that we intend to impose very significant costs on Russia, if they invade Ukraine,” Yellen said.

Treasury is crafting a set of financial sanctions together with European allies that could target Russian “individuals or companies” and “certainly could involve export controls,” she said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that "global fallout" would be inevitable if the West makes good on a threat to hit Russia with punishing, coordinated sanctions should it invade Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that “global fallout” would be inevitable if the West makes good on a threat to hit Russia with punishing, coordinated sanctions should it invade Ukraine – Copyright AFP Aris Messinis

Yellen described them as a “very substantial package of sanctions that will have severe consequences for the Russian economy.”

But she acknowledged worries about the “potential impacts on energy markets, given the importance of Russia’s role as a supplier of oil to the world market and of natural gas to Europe.”

Washington is “working with our European allies to try to, as best as possible, shield them from undue impact,” by ensuring that “oil and natural gas continue to flow to Europe.”

European Union officials said Wednesday they have secured alternate sources of natural gas and could survive a supply squeeze by Russia.

Amid the prospects of armed conflict, and threats Russia could cut off energy supplies, oil prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, hitting $96 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest level since 2014.

Natural gas prices have been more volatile, but also increased in the past week after dipping earlier in the month.

In this article:Diplomacy, Economy, Energy, Inflation, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case

World

Prince Andrew’s settlement ‘worth £12 mn’ as anger mounts in UK

Prince Andrew in January 2020 in Hillington, Norfolk - Copyright AFP -James PHEBYDisgraced British royal Prince Andrew faced a call Wednesday to “live out...

16 hours ago
Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022 Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022

World

‘Hold the line’: Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency.

19 hours ago

World

Sandy Hook Families Settle for $73 Million With Gun Maker Over Massacre

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. have agreed to a $73 million settlement.

21 hours ago
Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak

World

China’s Xi orders Hong Kong to suppress outbreak ‘above everything else’

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to take "all necessary measures" to control an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak.

14 hours ago