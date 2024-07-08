XL Coaching and Development introduces new team dynamics toolset to transform corporate training

Photo courtesy of Ryan Crittenden

Imagine a workplace where every team member’s strengths are recognized and utilized. This focus is central to XL Coaching and Development, where Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., drives this goal with a comprehensive team coaching program.

XL Coaching and Development focuses on individual strengths to improve team dynamics and enhance organizational performance. This program tailors its approach to the unique needs of each team member while building collective growth, moving away from traditional one-size-fits-all corporate training methods.

The coach behind XL Coaching and Development

At the core of XL Coaching and Development’s approach is its founder, Ryan Crittenden, an Army veteran with a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University.

“I often found myself in leadership roles where my boss wanted me to become like them or do things their way,” Crittenden says. “It felt like I had to change myself to be successful. Every meeting was about what I needed to fix.”

This experience inspired Crittenden to create a coaching methodology that focuses on individual strengths rather than fixing weaknesses. As a certified Gallup Clifton Strengths Coach, Six Types of Working Genius consultant, and John Maxwell Team Member, Crittenden brings extensive expertise to his role.

“Understanding my talents allowed me to grow them into strengths. Now, I help individuals, leaders, and teams improve performance and productivity while staying true to themselves.” Crittenden says.

Crittenden’s approach to team development

XL Coaching and Development’s team coaching program focuses on individual and collective growth to enhance organizational leadership, performance, and productivity. The program begins with individual coaching sessions, providing personal insights that set the stage for effective team dynamics. These sessions utilize the CliftonStrengths Assessment and The Six Types of Working Genius to identify and develop each individual’s strengths.

Following individual coaching, XL Coaching offers team workshops designed to enhance collaboration, communication, and overall team performance. These workshops build on the insights gained from the initial assessments and focus on increasing accountability, shared responsibility, and creating a supportive environment. The company also provides ongoing support to help teams implement what they have learned and address challenges as they arise, ensuring continuous improvement and resilience.

XL Coaching and Development’s programs are tailored to meet each company’s needs and goals and align with its objectives and culture. “We develop individuals and build stronger teams,” Crittenden says. “Understanding and appreciating each team member’s strengths allows us to create an environment where collaboration and creativity thrive.”

The psychological benefits of team coaching

Team coaching increases psychological safety, which is crucial for effective teamwork and leads to higher creativity and problem-solving. It also enhances trust within the team. As team members engage in coaching sessions, they better understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses. This mutual understanding builds trust as individuals feel more confident in their colleagues’ abilities and intentions.

Team coaching can also improve employee engagement and satisfaction. When team members feel valued and supported through coaching, they engage more in their work and commit to the team’s goals. This increased engagement translates to higher job satisfaction and lower turnover rates, benefiting the organization.

Shaping the future of team excellence

Crittenden is dedicated to helping organizations harness individual strengths to drive collective success. His approach combines advanced assessments and personalized coaching strategies to ensure each team member contributes their best. Looking ahead, he aims to continuously refine and expand XL Coaching and Development’s tools and methodologies.

Under Ryan Crittenden’s leadership, XL Coaching and Development offers a fresh approach to corporate training. By focusing on individual strengths, building effective team dynamics, and providing ongoing support, Crittenden helps teams reach their full potential. “Our goal is to create an environment where every team member can thrive and contribute to the organization’s collective success,” Crittenden shares, setting the stage for teams to excel.