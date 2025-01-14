Worst cities for remote working in the UK: Hybrid outcomes

HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm - Copyright AFP Cole BURSTON

A recent survey has revealed the top ten worst UK and Northern Irish cities for remote work, and Lisburn ranks first, with the most expensive internet costs and least co-working spaces.

Other findings of interest include Carlisle being the most expensive city in the top ten, with the highest apartment costs outside of the city center. Preston has one of the worst air quality indices in the UK and ranks low in broadband speed, which can make it a challenge for remote workers.

The survey has been conducted by ZeroBounce and it indicates the ten worst places to work remotely based on a comprehensive analysis of nine key factors affecting remote work. Data was collected from 69 UK cities to evaluate their suitability for remote work.

The analysis considered broadband speed, internet, and electricity costs, as well as rent for a one-bedroom apartment. Other factors included coffee shop accessibility and quality, crime and air quality indices, and the availability and density of co-working spaces. The final composite scores were then calculated where 1 represents the best conditions and 100 the worst.

A summary of the data reveals:

City Speed (Mb) Internet Cost Electricity Cost Apartment Cost Coffee Score Crime Index Air Quality Index Number of Co-Working Spaces Area (km²) Co-Working Space Density Score Lisburn 99 £55.00 $24.21 £640.00 18 29.9 14 1 174 0.006 99.22 Londonderry 75 £32.00 $25.42 £500.00 65 51.34 25 4 387 0.01 91.12 Armagh 66 £32.00 $23.97 £675.00 28 56.62 55 2 59 0.034 90.28 Lichfield 359 £31.00 $24.96 £650.00 69 31.23 49 1 14.2 0.07 89.54 Preston 54 £31.73 $25.26 £600.00 2 71.09 68 10 142.3 0.07 88.75 Sunderland 57 £35.56 $25.26 £450.00 61 45.34 16 6 137 0.044 87.99 Doncaster 50 £32.75 $24.67 £480.00 38 62.3 49 4 219 0.018 87.19 Carlisle 46 £28.33 $25.26 £828.60 44 34.63 33 1 402 0.002 86.57 Coventry 66 £31.83 $24.96 £800.00 68 64.34 23 7 98.6 0.071 85.96 Salford 51 £21.00 $24.66 £800.00 1 62.54 12 11 97.2 0.113 85.17

Looking at the top five, Lisburn is in the top spot with a composite score of 99.2. It ranks as the worst city for remote work due to its extremely limited infrastructure for professionals. Lisburn has the most expensive internet cost among the cities analyzed, at £55.00, and only one co-working space, giving it the lowest co-working space density overall. With limited amenities and resources, it is a challenging environment for remote workers.

Londonderry ranks second with a composite score of 91.1. While its Internet cost is more affordable at £32, the city struggles with a high crime index of 51.34 and poor air quality, ranking among the lowest in this category. Its limited number of co-working spaces and low density further reduce its appeal for remote professionals.

Armagh comes in third with a composite score of 90.3. With an air quality index of 55, the city ranks among the most polluted on the list. Remote workers face further limitations with just two co-working spaces, highlighting a lack of infrastructure for professionals. Affordable internet at £32.00 offers some relief, but not enough to overcome the city’s other shortcomings.

Lichfield ranks fourth with a composite score of 89.5. While the city offers fast broadband speeds of 359 Mbps, it has only one co-working space, significantly limiting workspace options. Its air quality index of 49 adds environmental challenges and shows how even cities with strong connectivity can fall short due to other critical factors.

Preston is fifth with a composite score of 88.7. The city has one of the worst air quality indices at 68, significantly impacting living conditions for remote professionals. Broadband speed is slow at just 54 Mbps, complicating its suitability for remote work. Although the city has ten co-working spaces, its low density and other limitations keep it low on the list.

Summarising these data, ZeroBounce state: “For remote workers, choosing the right city isn’t just about fast internet but about the whole package. Reliable broadband is crucial, but so are factors like affordable rent, clean air, and access to co-working spaces when you need a change of scenery. If you’re struggling with connectivity or finding the right workspace, it’s worth exploring local options like public libraries or shared office spaces. And don’t forget to weigh up the overall quality of life—things like commute-free days lose their shine if you’re battling poor air quality or unreliable services.”