Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

World’s 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world’s 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has been named 2021 person of the year by Time magazine. — © AFP
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has been named 2021 person of the year by Time magazine. — © AFP

The world’s 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday.

Oxfam said the men’s wealth jumped from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, at an average rate of $1.3 billion per day, in a briefing published before a virtual mini-summit of world leaders being held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

A confederation of charities that focus on alleviating global poverty, Oxfam said the billionaires’ wealth rose more during the pandemic more than it did the previous 14 years, when the world economy was suffering the worst recession since the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

It called this inequality “economic violence” and said inequality is contributing to the death of 21,000 people every day due to a lack of access to healthcare, gender-based violence, hunger and climate change.

The pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty, the charity added, with non-white ethnic minorities and women bearing the brunt of the impact as inequality soared.

The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world’s richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.

Oxfam urged tax reforms to fund worldwide vaccine production as well as healthcare, climate adaptation and gender-based violence reduction to help save lives.

The group said it based its wealth calculations on the most up-to-date and comprehensive data sources available, and used the 2021 Billionaires List compiled by the US business magazine Forbes.

Forbes listed the world’s 10 richest men as: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, US investor Warren Buffet and the head of the French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

computer computer

Business

Five cybersecurity myths that are compromising your data

Locking down access to your core systems and ensuring fewer employees have access to them can help you protect the organization.

24 hours ago

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

8 hours ago
Trump rallies faithful at 'MAGA Woodstock' Trump rallies faithful at 'MAGA Woodstock'

World

Trump rallies faithful at 'MAGA Woodstock'

Donald Trump delivered a crowd-pleasing speech to thousands of adoring supporters in Arizona.

19 hours ago
Thieves loot freight trains in Los Angeles with impunity Thieves loot freight trains in Los Angeles with impunity

Business

Thieves loot freight trains in Los Angeles with impunity

Dozens of freight cars are broken into every day on LA's railways by thieves who take advantage of the trains' stops to loot packages...

23 hours ago