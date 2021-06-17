Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help in adopting bitcoin

The World Bank rejected a request from El Salvador for assistance in its bid to adopt bitcoin as a currency.

Published

World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help in adopting bitcoin
The World Bank said it cannot support El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}
The World Bank said it cannot support El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

The World Bank rejected a request from El Salvador for assistance in its bid to adopt bitcoin as a currency, a spokesperson for the Washington-based development lender said Thursday.

El Salvador uses the US dollar as its official currency, but its legislature approved a measure on June 9 that will allow the volatile cryptocurrency to be used for all transactions starting in September, becoming the first nation to do so.

“While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings,” the World Bank official told AFP by email.

“We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes.”

El Salvador Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Wednesday that President Nayib Bukele had requested “technical help” from the World Bank to implement and regulate the use of the virtual currency.

But he stressed that the government is not “replacing the US dollar” with bitcoin.

The IMF also has flagged concerns about the use of cryptocurrency.

“Adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters last week after El Salvador’s decision, noting the “significant risks” posed by crypto assets.

The country is in talks with the IMF for additional financial aid, and Zelaya described recent discussions as “successful,” noting that fund officials were not opposed to the use of bitcoin but wanted to gauge its possible impact.

Bukele has promoted the move as a way to revitalize the nation’s economy, and extend access to banking to more of El Salvador’s people.

In this article:bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, El Salvador, World bank

You may also like:

Major banks, airlines report online outages Major banks, airlines report online outages

World

Major banks, airlines hit in new global online outage

Major banks and airlines were among businesses hit by a fresh global online outage, with the problem traced to a tech provider.

9 hours ago
Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Sports

Japan to lift virus emergency one month before Olympics

Japan plans to lift Tokyo's virus emergency on June 20, a month before the Olympics.

17 hours ago
Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong 'devil's breath' cash druggings Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong 'devil's breath' cash druggings

World

Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong 'devil's breath' cash druggings

Hong Kong's entertainment district Wanchai has been battered by a coronavirus driven collapse in tourism and as times get desperate, several men have seen...

17 hours ago
Apple Daily: the Hong Kong tabloid that dared to challenge China Apple Daily: the Hong Kong tabloid that dared to challenge China

Social Media

Apple Daily: the Hong Kong tabloid that dared to challenge China

Over the past 26 years Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper has evolved into the city's most popular tabloid.

10 hours ago