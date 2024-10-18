Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

World Bank chief says lender’s climate goals likely safe under Trump

AFP

Published

Ajay Banga said the World Bank's climate change adaptation and mitigation policies were 'development done smart'
Ajay Banga said the World Bank's climate change adaptation and mitigation policies were 'development done smart' - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
Ajay Banga said the World Bank's climate change adaptation and mitigation policies were 'development done smart' - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
Daniel AVIS and Erwan LUCAS

The World Bank’s climate policies are an example of “development done smart,” and are unlikely to be scaled back regardless of who wins November’s US presidential election, the head of the development lender told AFP.

The World Bank recently committed to increasing its climate financing from 35 percent of total lending to 45 percent for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, with the money split between climate change adaptation and mitigation. 

The bank almost reached the 45 percent target last year, and is on track to beat it this year, World Bank President Ajay Banga said in an interview Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington next week.

“But what’s inside the 45 is very important,” he said, calling climate change adaptation policies like building climate-resilient infrastructure “development done smart.”

Former Republican president Donald Trump, who is running against Democrat Kamala Harris in November’s US presidential election, has repeatedly dismissed the threat posed by climate change, and has said he would look to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement once again if he wins. 

In response to a question about Trump, Banga said it was unlikely that a future administration would look to roll back the World Bank’s current climate targets. 

“I don’t see any administration saying you shouldn’t paint a school roof white to reduce the temperature inside, or you shouldn’t build a hospital or a school that can withstand a heavy climate event,” he said. 

On the question of renewable energy, Banga argued that connection to the grid was ultimately good for the United States.

“(If) Africa gets 300 million people connected to electricity… whose products will they buy? Which technology will they use?” he said. 

“Where will economic growth indirectly come to? It will come to the countries in Europe, in America, in India, in a Brazil, that are capable of helping these countries,” he added. 

“We’re kind of in this together, and most administrations will see it that way.”

In this article:Climate, Trump, US, worldbank
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders

Tech & Science

Amazon bets on nuclear power to fuel AI ambitions

Amazon announced significant investments in nuclear energy.

8 hours ago
Retailers are expected to hire between 400,000 and 500,000 seasonal workers this year, according to the National Retail Federation Retailers are expected to hire between 400,000 and 500,000 seasonal workers this year, according to the National Retail Federation

Business

US holiday spending to approach $1 tn: Retail Federation

US consumers are expected to spend close to $1 trillion during the winter holiday season.

8 hours ago

Life

Washington tops US Energy Awareness Month

Washington is the most energy-efficient state overall.

24 hours ago
Rob 'Donald Trump' Palmer performs his winning Trump-imbued performance of Green Day's 'American Idiot' Rob 'Donald Trump' Palmer performs his winning Trump-imbued performance of Green Day's 'American Idiot'

Social Media

Op-Ed: Everybody’s idiots, according to everybody else

Be careful of the word “idiot”. It may be you.

24 hours ago