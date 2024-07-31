Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

World Bank approves $1.5 billion Ethiopia rescue package

AFP

Published

Ethiopia broke with decades of managing its currency, a move that unlocked long-negotiated funding from international lenders
Ethiopia broke with decades of managing its currency, a move that unlocked long-negotiated funding from international lenders - Copyright AFP Daniel LEAL
Ethiopia broke with decades of managing its currency, a move that unlocked long-negotiated funding from international lenders - Copyright AFP Daniel LEAL

The World Bank has approved a $1.5 billion financial package to support cash-strapped Ethiopia’s economic reform programme after officials loosened curbs on the local currency. 

The decision comes after the Horn of Africa country broke with decades of managing the birr, a move that unlocked long-negotiated funding with international lenders including the International Monetary Fund. 

The World Bank’s financing is the first in a series and will include a $1 billion grant and a $500 million concessional loan, the Washington-based lender said on Tuesday. 

“This operation supports the government of Ethiopia at a critical time in its efforts to accelerate poverty reduction and shift to more inclusive, sustainable, and private sector led growth,” World Bank Ethiopia director Maryam Salim said. 

“Importantly, there is a strong emphasis on protecting poor and vulnerable people from the cost of economic adjustment.”

Africa’s second most populous nation is in dire need of financial help as it weathers a severe economic crisis marked by rapid inflation.

The World Bank said it expected to provide an additional $6 billion in new commitments over the next three fiscal years.

The IMF board on Monday approved a four-year loan programme worth around $3.4 billion to support the reforms, with around $1 billion immediately disbursed.

Analysts had said the IMF was demanding several reforms of Ethiopia’s state-controlled economy, including floating the currency, in order to unlock the funding.

Battered in recent years by several armed conflicts, the Covid pandemic and climate shocks, the country has about $28 billion of external debt and is grappling with sky-high inflation at around 20 percent and a shortage of foreign currency reserves.

Under the shift to a market-based exchange rate regime, the National Bank of Ethiopia said banks could buy and sell foreign currencies to their clients and among themselves. 

When he took office in 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged to embark on reforms of Ethiopia’s closed and state-dominated economy, but progress has been slow.

The landlocked country’s credit rating was downgraded to a partial default in December by international agency Fitch after it missed a $33 million coupon payment on a Eurobond.

The two-year conflict in the northern Tigray region which ended in November 2022 led to the suspension of numerous development aid programmes and budget assistance.

In this article:Economy, Ethiopia, loans
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Dale Ann Bradley Dale Ann Bradley

Entertainment

Dale Ann Bradley talks about her three 2024 IBMA nominations

Bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley chatted about her three 2024 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) nominations.

16 hours ago
The depths of the Pacific Ocean are rich in strange "rock-like" nodules that give off an electric -- and seemingly produce oxygen The depths of the Pacific Ocean are rich in strange "rock-like" nodules that give off an electric -- and seemingly produce oxygen

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Dark oxygen – Future value far higher than just picking up a few rocks

This could be, and should be, huge science.

6 hours ago
Toretsk has seen the fighting intensify Toretsk has seen the fighting intensify

World

As Russia punches forward, Ukraine’s Toretsk living in ‘hell’

Toretsk has seen the fighting intensify - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOVMaryke VERMAAK, Florent VERGNESBuildings in flames, burnt-out cars, deserted streets strewn with debris —...

19 hours ago
This picture of Brazil's Gabriel Medina exiting a wave in Tahiti on his way to Olympic gold has won high praise for AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet This picture of Brazil's Gabriel Medina exiting a wave in Tahiti on his way to Olympic gold has won high praise for AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet

Sports

Number 1: How an AFP photographer grabbed the perfect surf shot

The picture has been used by scores of publications around the world and shared or liked millions of times online.

23 hours ago