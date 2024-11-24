Connect with us

Working on your resume? Dangers of using AI to assist are revealed

The use of AI to help structure a job application wouldn’t automatically rule out a candidate.
Published

Should AI be used in recruitment? This issue divides between employers using the technology to screen job applications and employees to create their resumes or to complete their cover letter.

The risk is, for the employee, if the application is not performed well then the fact it has been computer generated rather than written by the applicant becomes obvious and these can harm recruitment prospects.

Shai Aharony, CEO and founder of Reboot Online, tells Digital Journal: “The job market recently has been tough, and it’s natural that applicants may resort to taking shortcuts to increase the volume of applications they’re sending out. Being in a creative industry though, I did find it concerning that more applicants didn’t use the cover letter to their advantage by telling their own unique story. The cover letter is an opportunity to demonstrate genuine interest and helps the hiring manager understand a little bit more of the authentic ‘you’, it gives you the chance to stand out, so don’t miss it.”

Aharony elaborates: “That being said, the use of AI to help structure a job application wouldn’t automatically rule out a candidate for me. In some cases, it could even show initiative, as long as the use of AI is creative, supplements the application and shows skill relevant to the field and job role.”

Top 5 most commonly used AI sentences in cover letters

  1. With a natural flair for crafting captivating content, a keen eye for detail, and an insatiable curiosity, I am eager to contribute my creative energy to your expanding digital PR agency.
  2. My experience in SEO, combined with my analytical mindset, allows me to drive meaningful improvements in search visibility and website performance.
  3. I have gained valuable expertise in improving website content and optimising search engine rankings through my extensive experience in the field.
  4. I am writing to express my keen interest in the SEO Executive position at Reboot Online.
  5. With a proven track record in developing and executing successful marketing strategies, combined with my passion for innovative campaigns, I am excited to contribute to your dynamic marketing team.

app.originality.ai was used to analyse cover letters submitted for job roles at Reboot Online in order to identify which ones were generated by AI.

From the list above, the most commonly recognised AI-generated sentence in cover letters is, “With a natural flair for crafting captivating content, a keen eye for detail, and an insatiable curiosity, I am eager to contribute my creative energy to your expanding digital PR agency.”

Appearing in 16 percent of cover letters, this sentence is rated 100 percent likely to be AI-generated, likely due to polished phrasing such as “natural flair” and “insatiable curiosity” that AI models tend to produce.

The second most commonly used phrase in cover letters associated with the use of AI is, “My experience in SEO, combined with my analytical mindset, allows me to drive meaningful improvements in search visibility and website performance” which appears in 13 percent of cover letters with the same 100 percent AI likelihood. While professional, its combination of skills with results-focused claims makes it recognisable as a frequently used phrasing choice.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

