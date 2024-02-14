Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

‘Working is duty’: French PM tells rail workers ahead of holiday strike

AFP

Published

Train controllers plan to strike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Train controllers plan to strike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Train controllers plan to strike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Wednesday warned train controllers against disrupting travel during school holidays as ticket inspectors geared up to strike this weekend.

“The French know that going on strike is a right,” Attal said, while adding pointedly that “working is a duty”.

Every time rail workers strike during holidays the image of the SNCF rail company “takes a hit”, he said, lamenting what he said was becoming a “kind of habit”.

Train controllers plan to strike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Christophe Fanichet, SNCF’s passengers division chief, said the action meant that one out of two trains would be cancelled between Friday and Sunday.

“Not all trains are going to leave,” Fanichet told broadcaster Franceinfo.

He encouraged travellers to postpone their travel until Monday or Tuesday, adding that the rail company planned “exceptional compensation” for those hit by the action.

Fanichet condemned the strike as “incomprehensible”.

The action was announced after a Christmas strike in December, 2022 affected some 200,000 holidaymakers.

The unions say the company has been slow to fulfil the terms of the agreement negotiated at the end of 2022, but Fanichet disputed that.

“We promised additional jobs, and those jobs are there,” he said.

SNCF head Jean-Pierre Farandou has said the company has promised to pay bonuses and is also raising wages.

“I don’t see why we should have to respond by disrupting the lives of French people who want to go on holiday,” he has said.

tsz-ys-bpa-gbh-as/sjw/jj

In this article:entreprises, France, grèves, humaines, Rail, ressources, salaires, Social, syndicats, tourisme, Transport, voyagistes
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Inaugural Tourism Investor Forum bridges the gap between small businesses and investors

TIAC's initiative aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors in dynamic sessions fostering collaboration and growth

14 hours ago
Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago

World

Indonesia to vote with ex-general Subianto the favourite

Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBAAdek Berry with Dessy Sagita in...

21 hours ago
US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on February 9, 2024 US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on February 9, 2024

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates and the 2024 election — Golden opportunities for ignorance

Your ignorance is safe. Return to digging your caves.

15 hours ago
More than 32 million people were under a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as Storm Lorraine wrought havoc More than 32 million people were under a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as Storm Lorraine wrought havoc

World

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

The northeastern United States was engulfed by snow Tuesday as a powerful winter storm battered the region.

14 hours ago