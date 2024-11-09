Working hard: Coping strategies to treat and prevent burnout

People at work. Image by Tim Sandle

Is work becoming harder? Are rates of burnout increasing? If the Internet is correct, the answer appears to be ‘yes’. Searches for “how to prevent burnout” are increasing, up by 11 percent in the last month. A related phrase – “how do I know if I’m burnt out” – has recorded searches that have increased by 21 percent since 2023.

The company The Wellness Co. recently drew on the services of a psychologist (Dr Ravi Gil) to explore these trends. This has culminated in some tips for employers and employees to try in the busy winter months. The output has been provided to Digital Journal.

According to Gil, burnout is more likely to happen in the winter due to the changes in serotonin disrupting daily rhythms, which can affect mood, motivation and sleep. Plus, the stresses of completing end-of-year work deadlines, as well as facilitating big dates in the diary can add to the level of fatigue. But what exactly is burnout?

Gil conceives burnout as a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. What are the key signs of burnout?

Physical and Emotional Exhaustion

Gil defines this as: “Constant fatigue: Feeling drained even after a full night’s rest. Some complain of frequent headaches, muscle tension, stomach problems, or increased illnesses. This can leave people feeling emotionally overwhelmed or experiencing intense feelings of sadness or frustration.”

Increased Cynicism or Detachment

“Becoming overly critical or pessimistic, especially toward work or people around you. Feeling disconnected from your work or relationships. You may no longer find joy in activities that used to excite you and may start avoiding work, tasks, or responsibilities that you used to handle with enthusiasm” says Gil.

Decreased Productivity

Gil adds “Struggling to complete tasks that were once easy, leading to procrastination or slower work progress. Perhaps experiencing difficulties concentrating, forgetfulness, or making more mistakes than usual. For some its frustration or a sense of incompetence or lack of accomplishment, even when you’re working hard.”

Irritability or Anger

Gil continues: “Becoming easily irritated or snapping at colleagues, friends, or family members. Loss of motivation or feeling indifferent toward work, personal goals, or relationships or experiencing a sense of detachment or numbness, as if nothing truly matters.”

Insomnia

Gil explains “Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, despite being tired or sleeping excessively as a way of escaping stress.”

Withdrawal



Gil concludes: “From friends, family, or colleagues; experiencing a sense of alienation, as if others don’t understand what you’re going through. Losing interest in activities you used to enjoy, whether it’s hobbies, social events, or relaxation.”

How to prevent burnout before it starts

Preventing burnout before it starts involves adopting proactive strategies that can promote balance, stress management, wellbeing and productivity. By including the following tips from Gill into daily routines, Brits can get ahead of the seasonal struggle:

Rest and sleep Exercising regularly Healthy eating Hydration Downtime and saying no to the social calendar

Gil advises that if someone is currently experiencing burnout, it’s important to address it immediately to prevent it from worsening. The approach involves taking steps to recover physically and mentally, while also addressing the underlying causes of the burnout.

Understanding and accepting that you are burned out is the starting point. This could include emotional exhaustion, physical fatigue, cynicism, decreased motivation, or feeling detached from work and life. Trying to push through burnout will only worsen it; acknowledge that you need to pause, reflect, and take action to recover. As well as talking to your boss about time off, and ensuring your calendar has free weekends for self-care.

Gil recommends people try the following activities for a quick reset from burnout, to help with daily pressures:

Deep breathing exercises, such as box breathing (inhaling for 4 seconds, holding for 4, exhaling for 4, and holding for 4), can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the body and reduces stress.

Meditation (even for just 5-10 minutes) can help reset the mind, providing a break from overwhelming thoughts and emotions.

Take a short walk: A 10-15 minute walk, ideally in nature or a quiet area, can help clear your mind and improve your mood. Physical activity increases endorphins, which boost happiness and reduce stress.

Gentle stretching or yoga can release physical tension built up from sitting or stress, promoting a sense of relaxation.

Grounding techniques help anchor you in the present moment and reduce feelings of being overwhelmed. One popular method is the 5-4-3-2-1 technique, where you identify: 5 things you can see, 4 things you can feel, 3 things you can hear, 2 things you can smell, 1 thing you can taste. This technique can help pull your mind away from burnout-inducing thoughts and back to the present.

Unplug from work or technology: Take a 5-10 minute break to step away from your phone, computer, or work responsibilities. Even a short disconnection can refresh your mind and ease the sense of being constantly “on.

Engage in mindless activity for a few minutes, such as doodling, colouring, or listening to music, to mentally step away from your current stressors.

Progressive Muscle Relaxation – This involves tensing and then relaxing different muscle groups, which helps to release physical tension and promote relaxation. It can be done in just a few minutes and is effective for reducing stress.

10-20 minute nap can help restore energy and improve cognitive function. Short naps can provide a mental reset without leaving you groggy.

Gratitude practice – Take a moment to write down or think about 3 things you are grateful for. Shifting your focus to positive aspects of your life can create a mental break from burnout.

Positive affirmations – Repeating affirmations like “I can handle this” or “I am doing my best” can offer a quick boost to your mindset and help you regain a sense of control.