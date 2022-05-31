Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Workers recall rape, beatings at VW Brazil unit: prosecutor

Victims forced to work in slave-like conditions at a Brazilian property owned by Volkswagen during the country’s dictatorship.

Published

Image: © AFP/File
Image: © AFP/File

Victims forced to work in slave-like conditions at a Brazilian property owned by Volkswagen during the country’s dictatorship recount “grave and systematic” abuses, including rapes, beatings and being tied to trees, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The German carmaker is facing legal action in Brazil over allegations of rampant human-rights violations at a large farm it ran in the Amazon rainforest basin in the 1970s and ’80s under the country’s then military regime, media in Germany reported Sunday.

The lead prosecutor on the case, Rafael Garcia, told AFP that investigators had collected depositions from victims who were lured to the farm with false promises of lucrative jobs, then forced to cut down the jungle under grueling conditions against their will to make way for Volkswagen’s cattle ranch, which became the biggest in the northern state of Para.

“Workers who tried to escape were beaten, tied to trees and left there for days,” he said.

“Those who tried to slip into the forest never came back — there were simply stories that they had been killed. Workers were systematically, physically abused.”

Garcia said a task force of investigators had spent three years assembling evidence in the case, after a local Catholic priest came forward with horrifying accounts of abuse at the property he had compiled over the years.

The task force’s report contains a chilling series of allegations from former workers at the farm in southern Para, known as Fazenda Vale do Rio Cristalino, where armed guards reportedly kept violent watch over a workforce that prosecutors estimate numbered in the hundreds.

“One worker tried to escape, but the gunmen caught him. As punishment, they kidnapped his wife and raped her,” it says, citing three witness’ testimony.

“Another worker tried to flee and was shot in the leg. Yet another was left bound and naked.”

The workers were kept in “debt-slavery” by being forced to buy food and supplies from the farm store at exorbitant prices, and some died of malaria with no access to medical care, Garcia said.

Prosecutors have summoned Volkswagen for an initial audience on June 14, where they will attempt to reach a settlement, he said.

If that fails, the company could face charges.

In 2020, Volkswagen agreed to pay 36 million reais ($6.4 million at the time) in compensation for collaborating with Brazil’s secret police during the dictatorship (1964-1985) to identify suspected leftist opponents and union leaders, who were then detained and tortured.

In this article:Automobile, Brazil, dictatorship, Germany, Rights, Volkswagen
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine - Copyright AFP...

12 hours ago
Boris Johnson was fined for attending one of the parties but refuses to resign Boris Johnson was fined for attending one of the parties but refuses to resign

World

Ex-Tory leader predicts UK’s Johnson to face confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a vote among his own MPs to end his tenure in power as soon as next week.

7 hours ago
Eleven of Denmark's 14 parties have urged voters to say 'yes' to dropping the opt-out Eleven of Denmark's 14 parties have urged voters to say 'yes' to dropping the opt-out

World

Denmark votes on scrapping EU defence opt-out

After staying out of the European Union's common defence policy for 30 years, Denmark votes Wednesday in a referendum.

19 hours ago
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to freeze handgun ownership, after mass shootings in the US Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to freeze handgun ownership, after mass shootings in the US

Business

Trudeau announces Canada handgun ‘freeze’

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada.

17 hours ago