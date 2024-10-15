Work: Have you been engaging in fauxductivity?

Amazon says logistics center automation, such as robots that safely maneuver loaded carts to waiting trucks, can free human workers for more interesting tasks - Copyright AFP SETH HERALD

It has been reported by Newsweek that Gen Z workers spend nearly an hour of their workday watching television. The review claims workplace productivity has significantly declined in 75 years.

This finding aligns with the rise of so-termed ‘fauxductivity’, which is jargon to describe a trend where employees appear to be hard at work, but in reality they are hardly working.

From cramming calendars with imaginary ‘meetings’ to resorting to tricks like placing a weight on the space bar to appear ‘active’ while they’re away from their screens, a number of people are apparently employing devious tactics to avoid doing their jobs.

This has led to a new set of management consultants, keen to detect the malingerers.

Guy Thornton, the founder of Practice Aptitude Tests, explains: “As an employer or manager, it’s natural to worry about productivity levels, especially with remote or hybrid teams. However, it’s important to not jump to conclusions.

“By paying attention to key indicators of productivity declines, you can take informed steps to address the problem.”

Giving straightforward tasks long-winded names

Thornton advises that when reading employee time logs or reports, then ask yourself: did they “engage in a verbal exchange to address the incoming inquiry” or did they simply answer a phone call?

Overly elaborate descriptions of straightforward tasks are often a telltale sign of someone trying to inflate their importance.

He adds: “If you spot a pattern of excessively detailed task descriptions, ask your employee about the tasks they’ve completed that week. Approach this conversation with curiosity, taking care not to be accusatory or shut down.

“This will give them the opportunity to explain themselves and reflect on whether these tasks are truly a beneficial use of their time. From there, you can work together to set clear goals, ensuring that their responsibilities are properly prioritised and fulfilled.”

All research, no execution

Next Thornton states that while research is undoubtedly important if an employee consistently needs ‘more time’ for research without ever moving to the implementation stage, there may be a problem.

Thornton recommends: “If you suspect an employee is spending excessive time researching, instead of approaching them harshly, simply explain that you believe other tasks need prioritising and that you’d appreciate their help in focusing on those.

“If employees dodge tasks through endless ‘research,’ they may be feeling overwhelmed or burnt out from the tasks they’re procrastinating from. Offering them alternative, smaller tasks to break up their day can help ease their workload. This supportive approach can boost both employee satisfaction and productivity.”

Delayed response times

In terms of messaging, Thornton ponders ‘have you sent your employee a Slack or Teams message hours ago and still not heard back?’ While an occasional delay is unlikely to raise alarm bells, frequent slow responses could suggest your employee isn’t at their desk as much as they should be.

Thornton calls this: “Rather than immediately assuming they’re disengaged, check in on them and whether they’re facing any challenges.

“Sometimes employees are juggling too much, and a quick conversation can uncover if they need support.”

Repeatedly submitting work right before deadlines

Occasionally workers make a deadline with just minutes to spare. However, if an employee regularly submits work at the last second, it might indicate they’re in a constant rush or pushing things to the last minute.

Thornton observes: “Consistently near-late or late submissions can be a red flag for poor time management or procrastination. Address the pattern calmly. Ask if there are any obstacles or adjustments that could help them manage their time. They may just need better support.”

Consistently avoiding collaboration

Collaboration is a key part of most workplaces, and employees who consistently avoid working with others are perhaps avoiding work. If you notice an employee opting for solo tasks and avoiding group work, according to Thornton, it could be a sign of ‘fauxductivity.

He concludes: “If someone is always going solo, check in to understand why. They may feel disconnected from the team or overwhelmed. Open dialogue can often solve the issue and re-engage them with collaborative work.”