Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Women in engineering: Encouraging signs of growth

Despite many historical advancements, the data shows the gender pay gap remains considerable within engineering industries.

Published

A team of engineers in Baltimore, Maryland -- on the east coast of the United States -- will monitor the James Webb Space Telescope as it enters orbit and unfurls. — © AFP
A team of engineers in Baltimore, Maryland -- on the east coast of the United States -- will monitor the James Webb Space Telescope as it enters orbit and unfurls. — © AFP

Many attempts are made to increase the participation of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields and here are signs of success in many areas, from life sciences to coding. Another area of success is with engineering, where there are signs of increased workforce participation.

There are encouraging signs in relation to the next generation to enter the workforce as well. The same survey finds that engineering is highly regarded by STEM secondary school teachers and parents. In addition, more young people would consider a career in engineering compared with other occupations.

An historic reason for lower female participation in engineering fields has been with the prevalence of values associated with the male gender role in workplace culture. This has been gradually challenged and this has helped to make engineering more attractive to female students.

According to Engineering UK, the number of women in engineering has risen by nearly 26 percent (since 2016). In addition, women currently make up 14.5 percent of all engineers and the number of women working in engineering occupations has risen from 721,586 to 906,785 in across three years. This is an increase of 185,199 women in engineering occupations between 2016 and Q3 2020.

With women in engineering on the rise, the company Toolstation has looked back at the women of past and present who have paved the way for the future of engineering. The objective here is to inspire more women to entering the engineering space.

Two more recent female innovators are Marisaa Mayer – the first woman engineer to join Google, and first woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company (Yahoo!); and Roma Agrawal – one of the masterminds behind The Shard building in London.

Despite many historical advancements, the data shows the gender pay gap remains considerable within engineering industries. By looking at key trade industries such as electricity and energy supply, architecture and engineering, construction, and scientific research and development, Toolstation has found the pay gap between men and women to still be present.

The outcome is:

ProfessionMale avg. earnings 2021 (£)Female avg. earnings 2021 (£)Extra amount paid to men per year (Gender pay gap)
Electricity and energy supply£49,672£34,544£15,128
Architecture and engineering£44,544£30,711£13,833
Construction£39,235£26,847£12,388
Scientific research and development£49,329£38,725£10,604

The electricity and energy sector that sees the biggest gender pay gap.

International Women in Engineering Day, organized by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), will celebrate its 9th year in 2022 (on 23rd June 2022).

In this article:employmenr, Engineering, Jobs, professional, Women
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits

World

Op-Ed: India’s heat — Worse than it looks at 140F

If you thought the economic refugees were a problem, a few hundred million climate refugees will make that look like a school fair.

21 hours ago
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seen here speaking at a 2022 May Day rally, is set to launch another bid for Brazil's presidency, twelve years after leaving office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seen here speaking at a 2022 May Day rally, is set to launch another bid for Brazil's presidency, twelve years after leaving office

World

Lula to launch official campaign for Brazil presidency

Leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will launch his campaign for Brazil's October presidential election Saturday.

21 hours ago
Emmanuel Macron faces a daunting agenda of implementing long-promised reforms and dealing with the Ukraine war Emmanuel Macron faces a daunting agenda of implementing long-promised reforms and dealing with the Ukraine war

World

France’s Macron to be inaugurated for new term

The event, starting at 0900 GMT at the Elysee Palace, kicks off a series of key steps as Macron begins a new five-year term.

20 hours ago
Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986 Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986

World

Standoff at strategic Ukraine river eyed by Russian troops

Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986 - Copyright AFP/File Ted ALJIBEJoris FIORITI On the...

15 hours ago