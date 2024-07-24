Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

With no money or fuel, Cuban fishermen improvise on floating rafts

AFP

Published

A Cuban fisherman prepares to fish from a makeshift raft in Havana Bay on July 16, 2024
A Cuban fisherman prepares to fish from a makeshift raft in Havana Bay on July 16, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. Brown
A Cuban fisherman prepares to fish from a makeshift raft in Havana Bay on July 16, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. Brown
Jordane BERTRAND

Small white squares dot the ocean off Havana, an unlikely fleet of fishermen bobbing on  makeshift polystyrene rafts they use to make up for a lack of fuel or money to buy a proper boat.

“In the past, we fished a lot with the inner tubes of truck tires, but the danger was that they would burst. With these rafts, there is no danger. They do not capsize,” said Coli Rivera, 54, returning from several hours of fishing off the village of Santa Fe, near Havana. 

At first glance, the vessel made of a few polystyrene sheets and planks screwed together, looks precarious and likely to capsize at the first wave or gust of wind.

However, it has become a widespread fishing method on the Havana coast and it is not uncommon to come across residents bring the skiffs home on wheels after a day on the water.

“We always go out when the weather is nice and there is no offshore wind because it can carry us out to sea,” said Rivera, a night watchman at a school who has used his raft for several years.

Fishing on the small skiffs is officially banned by authorities, who keep tight control of the coast for security reasons and to block  illegal emigration. 

However, it remains tolerated in the capital, where it supplements incomes and provides food to residents.

Cuba is suffering through its gravest economic crisis in thirty years, marked by chronic shortages of fuel and other necessities.

– ‘Fishing is luck’ –

Fishermen mostly set off in pairs on their makeshift boats, which are one meter wide and about four meters long. 

While one steers with an oar, the other provides propulsion with flippers on their feet.

Their main catch is barracuda and parrotfish.

“A normal boat costs a lot of money. We can’t afford it,” said Rivera, adding that the raft does not need fuel.

At summertime in the village of Santa Fe, the skiffs are left out to dry in front of houses or stored on the roofs while waiting for the next trip out to sea. 

In winter, winds and big waves prevent their use.

Despite their simple design, the rafts can last for up to ten years. Fishermen say one only has to replace salt-corroded screws from time to time.

Omar Martin, 46, who has lived in Santa Fe for more than a year, bought his second-hand raft for 10,000 Cuban pesos (about $80 at the official exchange rate). 

Having set out to sea at 2 am, the tire repairman brought back only a few small fish, too small to sell. 

He will give them to his neighbors. 

“The fishing was very bad. It depends on the weather. Fishing is luck,” he told AFP.

In this article:Cuba, économie, pêche
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites

Sports

France intercepting 6 drones daily near Olympic sites: PM

The miniature flyers are sometimes operated by "individuals, maybe tourists wanting to take pictures," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

23 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Tech & Science

Advancing digital pathology with AI screening for cancer

This platform uses a computer-assisted diagnostic system called  Paige Prostate Suite in the clinical workflow.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

The cost of email: Major carbon generating countries revealed

The information about the percentage of email users was retrieved from the reports by Statista and the reports about the number of emails sent...

20 hours ago
Hindu priest Subhramanya Sharma lights a lamp while praying for the victory of US vice president candidate JD Vance at a temple in Vadluru, ancestral home of Vance's wife Usha Hindu priest Subhramanya Sharma lights a lamp while praying for the victory of US vice president candidate JD Vance at a temple in Vadluru, ancestral home of Vance's wife Usha

Business

Prayers for Vance in wife’s ancestral Indian village

Every day in a simple temple in an Indian village, Hindu priest Subhramanya Sharma prays to his god for JD Vance to become vice-president...

14 hours ago