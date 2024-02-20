With a LinkedIn celeb CEO and viral campaigns, WINN.AI is taking the sales tech industry by storm

Photo courtesy of WINN.AI

There are two kinds of CEOs: one who checks all the boxes of what it means to be a traditional leader, and one who constantly pushes the envelope to redefine industry standards. The difference between the two is what distinguishes Eldad Postan-Koren from the rest of the pack, pioneering new approaches to sales technology with WINN.AI.

Eldad has always considered entrepreneurship as an integral part of his DNA. He served as the inaugural COO of DreaMed Diabetes, overseeing its commercialization. Prior, he focused on value creation at OurCrowd. He also founded two NGOs, led the Hebrew University Student Union, and served as a naval officer. Today, he’s the Co-Founder and CEO of WINN.AI, one of the most innovative sales tech startups that has been making the loudest noise on social media these past several months.

The company is propelled by its three key ingredients: a state-of-the-art real-time AI sales assistant, viral campaigns, and a trailblazing leader who has been harnessing the power of LinkedIn like never before.

As the captain of WINN.AI, Eldad has not only led his ship to uncharted territories but has also elevated his role as CEO into a well-celebrated LinkedIn personality, leveraging his platform to share insights, engage with industry professionals, and push his company’s mission forward. Through the strategic use of viral campaigns, WINN.AI has captured the attention of both potential clients and industry leaders alike, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the competitive sales tech landscape. With Eldad as the frontman, WINN.AI continues to disrupt traditional business paradigms, driving innovation and redefining success in the ever-evolving world of sales technology.

As nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins famously said, “You are only as good as your team,” Eldad takes pride in surrounding himself with a group of passionate and skilled team members who know exactly what sales professionals need, making WINN.AI a well-oiled machine to take innovative ideas into action.

“One of our biggest strengths is our team of talented individuals who are passionate about using technology to make a positive impact on the sales industry,” he shared in an interview. “We have a deep understanding of the challenges that sales professionals face, and we are committed to creating a solution that addresses these challenges in a meaningful way. With our innovative technology and dedicated team, we are confident that WINN.AI has the potential to transform the way that sales professionals work and succeed.”

WINN.AI proved to be a viral sensation on LinkedIn three times in less than a year, demonstrating an uncanny ability to not only promote its cutting-edge sales technology but also to engage and entertain its audience in innovative ways.

The first of these campaigns, #NoTypingCRM, was a stroke of creative genius. It coincided with the launch of WINN.AI’s AI-driven CRM solution and invited industry professionals and influencers to share videos of themselves demolishing keyboards with small axes. This seemingly bizarre activity served a purpose beyond mere spectacle; it symbolized the product’s key feature of eliminating the need for manual typing. The campaign quickly gained traction, with over 90 videos and 5,600 likes, reaching an impressive 500,000 impressions. It not only showcased the product’s functionality but also showed WINN.AI’s willingness to think outside the box and embrace unconventional marketing tactics.

Following the success of #NoTypingCRM, WINN.AI launched #CelebrateSales just a few months later. The campaign featured Captain Quota, a whimsical character who interrupted podcasts and meetings with catchy jingles celebrating sales achievements. By injecting humour and positivity into the often competitive world of sales, WINN.AI fostered a sense of camaraderie among sales professionals worldwide. #CelebrateSales was a testament to the company’s commitment to not only promoting its products but also uplifting the community it serves.

Most recently, WINN.AI jumpstarted 2024 with its #AIforSales campaign, leveraging the power of Generative AI to create over 350 AI cyborgs dominating LinkedIn, each with its unique Cyborg Alterego. Within just 12 hours of its launch, #AIforSales captured the attention of entrepreneurs and business leaders across diverse industries, putting WINN.AI into the spotlight once again. The campaign aimed to showcase the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the sales domain, with users enthusiastically joining forces with WINN.AI to promote the future of sales technology.

By tapping into the power of virality, the company has managed to generate significant buzz around its brand while simultaneously engaging its audience in meaningful ways. Whether it’s demolishing keyboards or celebrating sales achievements, WINN.AI understands the importance of capturing attention and creating memorable experiences for its audience.

There is no doubt that WINN.AI is poised to remain at the forefront in all things sales tech. With its creative flair, commitment to innovation, and strategic marketing prowess, Eldad and his team are proving themselves as the ultimate disruptors in the industry.