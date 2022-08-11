Will the Privatixy Token, Ethereum and Solana offer solutions to crypto buyers?

Image courtesy Privatixy Token

Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of digital technology ever since the emergence of Bitcoin in 2009. When Bitcoin was first introduced, it positively changed the perception of how we use digital finances.

The permissionless nature of cryptocurrencies has been permitted by blockchain technology. Despite the recent bear market, cryptocurrencies remain an eminent digital component, which internet experts believe would lead us to the next iteration of the world wide web, known as web 3.

Privatixy Token (PXP) is an upcoming cryptocurrency that plans to elevate blockchain technology through its open-source platform. Two prominent networks in crypto that have contributed to its reputation increasing are Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). But can these blockchain networks offer crypto buyers will solutions when the market is daunting?

The Privatixy Token (PXP)

The Privatixy Token (PXP) is best categorised as an open-source protocol which offers users a wide range of solutions for privacy preservation. Token holders will be able to retain privacy and property control while having easy access to essential information such as their identities due to zero-knowledge proofs.

Their roadmap clearly shows the goal that Privatixy wants to eventually reach. Firstly, it plans to create an official website along with a whitepaper to break down the history and information of the blockchain. It will then have a private sale, giving limited access for people to buy PXP at an early stage. After this process, there will be a public sale where anyone can purchase the Privatixy coin.

To raise awareness of the protocol, extensive marketing will be conducted. The Prixatixy Token utilises a variety of marketing techniques, including getting assistance from prominent cryptocurrency influencers. PXP believes that privacy preservation is paramount to crypto users as it provides them with more control over their data.

Crypto’s Largest Ecosystem – Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most reputable blockchain networks in the crypto sphere. ETH has the largest blockchain ecosystem, with many cryptocurrencies built on it. Some notable projects on Ethereum are Shiba Inu and Polygon.

The platform came into existence in 2015 with seven founding members. Ethereum is an open-source blockchain system which features a cryptocurrency called Ether.

Its popularity quickly rose due to pioneering the concept of smart contracts in blockchain networks – computer programs that automatically implement the actions necessary to fulfil an agreement between multiple parties online. Smart contracts remove the need for an intermediary’s involvement in the arrangement between contractors, reducing transaction costs and reliability.

The crypto network plans to switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus, an upgrade known as Ethereum 2.0. This new version of Ethereum is scheduled to release in August 2022, offering a more sustainable solution for crypto users.

The Speedy Transactions Platform – Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) identifies itself as a highly functional open source project that banks on the permissionless nature of blockchain technology to provide users with decentralised finance solutions. The platform arose in March 2020, when many countries in Europe were going into a national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, this somewhat contributed to the success of SOL, as many people were looking for new ways to make money during the pandemic. It quickly developed the alias ‘Ethereum Killer’ due to its prominent features such as fast transaction speed and proof-of-history consensus.

This concept allows scalability of the protocol, boosting its usability. Solana’s hybrid protocol enables significantly decreased validation times for smart contract and transaction executions. Due to their lightning-fast processing times, Solana has attracted a lot of institutional interest, contributing to its success.

