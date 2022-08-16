Will RoboApe be as profitable as Axie Infinity and Basic Attention Token?

Image courtesy RoboApe

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for RoboApe

RoboApe (RBA) is a new cryptocurrency project that was born during the crypto dip. And while its features depict it as a great token, people still wonder whether it will perform as well as great projects like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Basic Attention token (BAT).

RoboApe (RBA) may just explode in value since it plans on unlocking the full potential of meme coins. Still not convinced? Let’s talk about this token and whether it’s a great addition to your portfolio like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Basic Attention token (BAT) are.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a new cryptocurrency project that aims to explore the frontiers of typical meme coin projects in the meme token network. RoboApe (RBA) plans on not relying on community support for price influxes and will use a variety of ways to ensure that its value keeps growing and is sustainable.

For one, RoboApe plans on aggressively marketing itself to reach widespread adoption by affiliating with gaming agencies. In addition, it will collaborate with major GameFi platforms and eSports companies to host a series of tournaments. Doing so will increase its publicity and attract a wider user base.

RoboAape (RBA) will pivot in the NFT space by creating an NFT marketplace. It will provide low gas fees for creators and traders minting and swapping NFTs. In addition, RoboAape Academy is building the RoboAape Academy. It will provide cryptocurrency learning resources for its users on that platform to educate people on how to use cryptocurrency.

In addition, RoboApe will have deflationary measures that will increase its value in the long run. For example, it will burn excessive tokens from its treasury, reducing the number of tokens in circulation. So, it’s not like Dogecoin, which has an infinite supply.

These features make RoboApe (RBA) a meme coin that doesn’t need community support to grow in value. So, there’s a high possibility of it soon performing as well or even better than the Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Basic Attention token (BAT).

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain gaming platform on the metaverse that’s owned by its users. Axie Infinity is a Tamagotchi-style game that requires users to breed Axies, unique playable NFTs, using its native utility token Axie Infinity Shards or AXS. Gamers play by using their Axies to fight and earn rewards in the game. These Axies can be traded on the platform using AXS and can even be minted off the platform. Each Axie is unique, and its value depends on how many utilities it has.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is considered a breakthrough in the GameFi world as it’s one of the first metaverse games run by its players. Its native token, AXS, is a popular cryptocurrency that generates hundreds of millions of dollars in daily trading volumes. Because of its NFT avatars, Axies, the Axie Infinity platform is a very popular one now; the best is yet to come for it. So, buying this token to secure future returns is a great idea.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention token (BAT) is a cryptocurrency that seeks to reward users for watching ads online. It functions on Brave Browser, where advertisers pay a certain amount of Basic Attention tokens or BATs to run their ads.

The incentive of the token is pretty simple. To get more turnover on ads published, advertisers need views. So, a specific amount of Basic Attention tokens are awarded to users who view ads on the Brave Browser. Basic Attention Token (BAT) has recently garnered a lot of attention and may experience a price surge soon.

RoboApe (RBA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are pretty similar because they are great projects whose best is yet to come. Therefore, it would be best to buy them now to yield future returns.

To find out more information about RoboApe (RBA), Read this article;

Presale: https://ape.roboapetoken.io/register

Website: https://roboapetoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL