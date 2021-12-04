Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT of first edit up for auction

The computer that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales used when programming the online reference resource is going under the hammer.

Published

Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT of first edit up for auction
The personal computer used by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is going up for auction - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
The personal computer used by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is going up for auction - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

The personal computer that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales used when programming the online reference resource 20 years ago is going under the hammer, along with an NFT memorializing his first edit on the platform, auctioneers said Friday.

The Strawberry iMac was the machine Wales “used for development and research at the time of the website’s launch on January 15, 2001,” said auction house Christie’s, which is overseeing the sale that began Friday in New York.

The second lot is for an NFT — Non-Fungible Tokens are unique digital objects that confer ownership through blockchain technology — created by Wales of Wikipedia’s debut onscreen image when he posted the first words, “Hello world,” Christie’s specialist Peter Klarnet told AFP.

The NFT, presented in JPEG format, will be interactive, with the buyer able to edit the page, “which can be reset with a timer to revert to its original state,” according to Christie’s.

Part of the proceeds from the sales will help fund Wales’s WT.Social project, a “nontoxic alternative” social media network that uses an advertising-free model.

The two lots are for sale online through December 15, with Christie’s hoping they will sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, Klarnet said.

The new darling art form for some collectors and investors, NFTs have become staples of auction houses and the art market.

An NFT of the World Wide Web’s source code sold in July for $5.4 million at Sotheby’s, while the all-digital work of American artist Beeple drew $69.3 million in March at Christie’s, an NFT record.

Also on Friday Christie’s announced the auction of a bulletproof vest worn by rap megastar Kanye West during a party marking the release of his 2021 album “Donda.”

In this article:Computer, jimmy wales, NFT, Wikipedia
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

Life

Op-Ed: Supreme Court vs US Constitution and Roe vs Wade – No winners, ever

There is no stated power in the US Constitution to regulate human reproduction.

12 hours ago

Life

Christmas trees are in short supply this holiday season

A small dog looking at a christmas tree which has colored lights. Source - Trogain, CC SA 4.0.If you are having trouble finding a...

22 hours ago
Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Tech & Science

What we know about the Omicron coronavirus variant so far

The hunt for answers - like whether the Omicron variant will trigger new waves of infection.

23 hours ago
Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

Life

Omicron variant cases confirmed in five U.S. states, with New York reporting 5 cases

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has a high number of mutations which the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines...

24 hours ago